Cannabis And Hemp Business Awards Come To Miami Oct. 27, Featuring Rohan Marley And Ricky Williams

The Cannabis Business Awards®️ CBA Globes has established itself as a preeminent international industry event, and the upcoming event in Miami, Florida, is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded cannabis affairs of all time. Located at the beautiful Sacred Space in Miami on October 27th from 6-11 pm, the VIP award show will feature a who's who of executives and pioneers in the cannabis and hemp sectors. CBA founder Chloe Villano will host the ceremony along with Rohan Marley, son of reggae and cannabis legend Bob Marley, and a former star linebacker at the University of Miami.

Also present will be legendary running back Ricky Williams, who won a Heisman Trophy in college and went on to be an All-Pro. More stars will be in the house, including former New Orleans Saints Boo Williams and author and former A&E reporter Laura Saltman. Saltman will be hosting the red carpet and interviewing cannabis and hemp industry movers and shakers who have made history. Jarobi White from the renowned group Tribe Called Quest, will be providing entertainment, keeping the vibe alive.

"Florida legalized medical cannabis with over 60% of the vote. That was a huge development for the cannabis community, and the state is poised to end prohibition for all adults in the near future," stated CBA founder and CEO Chloe Villano. "We are looking forward to honoring those that are leading the way in the Sunshine State."

Cannabis Business Awards®️ categories include Business of the Year, Business Executive of The Year, Medical Dispensary of The Year, Infused Product of The Year, Political Representative of The Year, Woman of the Year, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Voting starts September 12th and ends October 20th at midnight.

Sponsors include Green Roads, Kaycha Labs, Greenspoon Marder, Diego Pellicer, The Cannabis Business Association, The Florida Hemp Council, and The Cannabis Lab and more. The awards show kicks off a two-day cannabis business conference produced by the Cannabis Lab at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Miami. These events will bring in significant executives from around the world in the cannabis and hemp industry and will be full of business opportunities.

Tickets are going fast, and the event is expected to sell out. Visit http://www.cannabisbusinessawards.com for tickets and great sponsorship opportunities.