Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis And Hemp Business Awards Come To Miami Oct. 27, Featuring Rohan Marley And Ricky Williams
Benzinga Cannabis  
October 24, 2019 3:32pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis And Hemp Business Awards Come To Miami Oct. 27, Featuring Rohan Marley And Ricky Williams

MIAMI (PRWEB) October 08, 2019

The Cannabis Business Awards®️ CBA Globes has established itself as a preeminent international industry event, and the upcoming event in Miami, Florida, is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded cannabis affairs of all time. Located at the beautiful Sacred Space in Miami on October 27th from 6-11 pm, the VIP award show will feature a who's who of executives and pioneers in the cannabis and hemp sectors. CBA founder Chloe Villano will host the ceremony along with Rohan Marley, son of reggae and cannabis legend Bob Marley, and a former star linebacker at the University of Miami.

Also present will be legendary running back Ricky Williams, who won a Heisman Trophy in college and went on to be an All-Pro. More stars will be in the house, including former New Orleans Saints Boo Williams and author and former A&E reporter Laura Saltman. Saltman will be hosting the red carpet and interviewing cannabis and hemp industry movers and shakers who have made history. Jarobi White from the renowned group Tribe Called Quest, will be providing entertainment, keeping the vibe alive.

"Florida legalized medical cannabis with over 60% of the vote. That was a huge development for the cannabis community, and the state is poised to end prohibition for all adults in the near future," stated CBA founder and CEO Chloe Villano. "We are looking forward to honoring those that are leading the way in the Sunshine State."

Cannabis Business Awards®️ categories include Business of the Year, Business Executive of The Year, Medical Dispensary of The Year, Infused Product of The Year, Political Representative of The Year, Woman of the Year, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Voting starts September 12th and ends October 20th at midnight.

Sponsors include Green Roads, Kaycha Labs, Greenspoon Marder, Diego Pellicer, The Cannabis Business Association, The Florida Hemp Council, and The Cannabis Lab and more. The awards show kicks off a two-day cannabis business conference produced by the Cannabis Lab at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Miami. These events will bring in significant executives from around the world in the cannabis and hemp industry and will be full of business opportunities.

Tickets are going fast, and the event is expected to sell out. Visit http://www.cannabisbusinessawards.com for tickets and great sponsorship opportunities.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.47
0.1434
+ 1.72%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.52
0.31
+ 1.53%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.96
-0.03
- 0.21%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.98
0.15
+ 0.05%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Street Debates Whether Investors Should Buy eBay's Stock After Mixed Quarter