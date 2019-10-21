Megan Rapinoe Becomes Mendi's Athlete Ambassador

Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women's World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe has become Mendi’s first signed Athlete Ambassador. The LGBTQ and feminist icon is also joining Mendi’s team as a Board Advisor and Strategic Partner, to support brand strategy and product growth.

Mendi designs its CBD product to cater to the needs of professional athletes using only legal hemp CBD. Rapinoe's twin sister Rachel is the CEO of Mendi.

“I wanted a healthier, more natural option for pain management, sleep aid, relaxation while flying, and general recovery. Mendi’s mission really stuck with me. The desire to serve the athletes and be our trusted brand, but also their commitment to a healthier lifestyle, and changing the status quo around pain management and sports,“ Rapinoe said.

The company is looking forward for Rapinoe to help break the stigma about CBD consumption among professional athletes who are still concerned about drug testing.

“I think there is still a lot of stigma around the use of CBD and Cannabis in soccer. There needs to be greater education so athletes can make an informed decision. We are also subject to the USADA testing pool, and fear of a failed test is worrisome for many players,” she said.

