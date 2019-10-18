Market Overview

CollegeHumor's DROPOUT TV To Debut Season 2 Of Cannabis-Themed Game Show 'Paranoia'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 3:37pm   Comments
CollegeHumor's DROPOUT TV To Debut Season 2 Of Cannabis-Themed Game Show 'Paranoia'

CollegeHumor’s DROPOUT will debut season two of "Paranoia," the cannabis-filled elimination game series, on their subscription-based streaming service on Nov. 5. A new episode of the nine-episode season will be released every Tuesday through Dec. 31.

CollegeHumor cast member Ally Beardsley hosts the game show where 420-friendly contestants make a group effort to discover who among them is secretly stoned. Of the eight competitors in each episode, two will be high, and must convince the other contestants they aren’t in order to win.

“Paranoia season two is a love letter to my fellow stoners,” host and executive producer Ally Beardsley said. “We cover a lot of new ground in the world of cannabis, and I’m excited to showcase our new contestants and insane new challenges.”

In addition to Beardsley, this season is executive produced by Sam Reich and David Cyr Kerns, and co-executive produced by Adam Frucci. Season two is directed by Jessie Hixenbaugh.

Posted-In: Ally Beardsley CollegeHumor DROPOUT ParanoiaCannabis News Markets

