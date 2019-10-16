Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 16, 2019
Almost all cannabis stocks recorded losses today. Yesterday's sector-wide rally in sympathy with Aphria was mostly reversed.
Gainers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 2.61% to close at $6.48.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares increased by 0.96% to close at $8.40.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 8.3%, to close at $2.74.
- cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) shares gained 9.58%, closing at $3.89.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased by 0.51% to close at $7.96.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 3.99%, eventually closing at $3.61.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 10.5%, to close at $4.86.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.79% to close at $19.74.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.35% to close at $1.32.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 3.39% to close at $0.92.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 5.34%, eventually closing at $3.19.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.39% to close at $119.86.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.52%, eventually closing at $2.47 amid announcements of their latest effort to counter the black market.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 3.78%, eventually closing at $2.50.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 1.43% to close at $77.09.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 3.66%, to close at $5.53.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 3.51%, to close at $1.09.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 2.82%, eventually closing at $3.44.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares tumbled by 2.77%, eventually closing at $1.63.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 0.98%, eventually closing at $12.16.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 4.12% to close at $0.70.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 1.76% to close at $21.73 after unveiling of a new portfolio of adult-use cannabis products.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares dropped by 2.59%, to close at $2.41, although the company posted Q3 net income of $5.9 million or 5 cents per share, a reversal from a net loss of $10.5 million or 10 cents per share in the prior quarter.
