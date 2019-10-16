Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Medical Marijuana Can Help With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Or Lou Gehrig's Disease
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
October 16, 2019 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
How Medical Marijuana Can Help With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ALS Or Lou Gehrig's Disease

By The Fresh Toast's Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Hundreds of studies have looked into the benefits of THC and CBD on pain and overall health, and in the last decade alone, dozens have focused on the effect of cannabinoids on ALS. 

One of the most widely misunderstood disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS,) seems to make headlines for the beautiful lives it has taken, including famous baseball legend Lou Gehrig. 

As a progressive neurodegenerative disease, ALS causes patients to lose control of bodily functions such as eating, speaking, and breathing, creating heartache for those who battle the disease. An estimated 30,000 Americans are living with ALS, with 5,000 individuals diagnosed per year, according to the ALS Association. A humbling statistic also is present with ALS, as it was found in a study that veterans are two-times more likely to be diagnosed with ALS over the general public. 

Hundreds of studies have looked into the benefits of THC and CBD on pain and overall health, and in the last decade alone, dozens have focused on the effect of cannabinoids on ALS.  

Cannabis And Lou Gehrig's Disease

Photo by Bru-nO via Pixabay

Here are two promising studies about THC and CBD’s effects on those battling ALS: 

  •  Cannabis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis: The US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health summarized, “Preclinical data indicate that cannabis has powerful antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective effects,” when it was added to ALS therapies. 
  •  Neurological aspects of medical use of CBD: The US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health found that “Pre-clinical evidence largely shows that CBD can produce beneficial effects in MS patients.” 

While on-going, studies continue to show promise for ALS. The Neural Regeneration Research Journal recently published a piece on ALS and cannabis. ALSToday shares:

“According to a single observational study of patients with ALS, only the 10 percent who admitted consuming cannabis revealed moderate relief of several symptoms, including appetite loss, depression, pain and drooling.” 

While ultimately research is focused on eliminating ALS altogether, for those suffering and caregivers watching, CBD and cannabinoids may help ease symptoms for a better quality of life.

Posted-In: Kate-Madonna Hindes The Fresh ToastCannabis Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.08
-0.1801
- 2.18%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.68
-0.1191
- 0.86%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.45
-0.1358
- 0.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.32
-0.57
- 0.19%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Canopy Growth Sells Stake In AusCann For $6.3M

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE: CGC) said Tuesday it has sold 42 million AusCann Group shares. The company sold AusCann’s shares through ... read more

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property In Detroit Suburb, Signs Lease Agreement With LivWell Michigan

Last week, Cannabis-focused real estate company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced it acquired a 156,000 sq. ft. property in ... read more

Aphria Rallies On 'Second Consecutive Quarter Of Profitable Growth'

Aphria Inc (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) reported net first-quarter revenue of CA$126.1 million ($95.3 million) Tuesday, up 849% from the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Big Questions About Cannabis And Pregnancy, Answered