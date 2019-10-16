How Medical Marijuana Can Help With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Or Lou Gehrig's Disease

By The Fresh Toast's Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Hundreds of studies have looked into the benefits of THC and CBD on pain and overall health, and in the last decade alone, dozens have focused on the effect of cannabinoids on ALS.

One of the most widely misunderstood disorders, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS,) seems to make headlines for the beautiful lives it has taken, including famous baseball legend Lou Gehrig.

As a progressive neurodegenerative disease, ALS causes patients to lose control of bodily functions such as eating, speaking, and breathing, creating heartache for those who battle the disease. An estimated 30,000 Americans are living with ALS, with 5,000 individuals diagnosed per year, according to the ALS Association. A humbling statistic also is present with ALS, as it was found in a study that veterans are two-times more likely to be diagnosed with ALS over the general public.

Hundreds of studies have looked into the benefits of THC and CBD on pain and overall health, and in the last decade alone, dozens have focused on the effect of cannabinoids on ALS.

Photo by Bru-nO via Pixabay

Here are two promising studies about THC and CBD’s effects on those battling ALS:

Cannabis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis: The US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health summarized, “Preclinical data indicate that cannabis has powerful antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective effects,” when it was added to ALS therapies.

Neurological aspects of medical use of CBD: The US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health found that “Pre-clinical evidence largely shows that CBD can produce beneficial effects in MS patients.”

While on-going, studies continue to show promise for ALS. The Neural Regeneration Research Journal recently published a piece on ALS and cannabis. ALSToday shares:

“According to a single observational study of patients with ALS, only the 10 percent who admitted consuming cannabis revealed moderate relief of several symptoms, including appetite loss, depression, pain and drooling.”

While ultimately research is focused on eliminating ALS altogether, for those suffering and caregivers watching, CBD and cannabinoids may help ease symptoms for a better quality of life.