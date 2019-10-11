Market Overview

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tilray Plan CBD-Infused Drinks Via Joint Venture
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2019 9:36am   Comments
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tilray Plan CBD-Infused Drinks Via Joint Venture

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (NYSE: BUD) announced the next step in their partnership on Thursday. 

What Happened

Fluent Beverage Company, a joint venture between both companies, said it plans to commercialize non-alcoholic, CBD-infused beverages in Canada.

"Leading Fluent in my return to Canada has been very exciting. To be Fluent means to have mastery of a subject or skill. We have assembled a team with best-in-class expertise from the beverage and cannabis industries and together we are reaching higher for our consumers, with a shared commitment to setting the standard for product quality and responsible marketing," Fluent CEO Jorn Socquet said in a statement. 

"We look forward to building the future of CBD-infused beverages at Fluent."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Why It Matters

Fluent Beverages' announcement is a major step in the proliferation of CBD-infused beverages on a bigger scale.

Anheuser-Busch InBev said it will participate in the partnership through its subsidiary Labatt Breweries of Canada.

What's Next

The companies said they could market CBD-infused beverages as soon as December, contingent upon Candian regulations. 

Related Links: 

Wells Fargo Shares Takeaways From Canopy Growth CEO's New York Presentation

Tilray Shares Jump On The Back Of Novartis Partnership

Posted-In: Fluent Beverage Company Jorn Socquet Labbatt BreweriesCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Trader Toolkit: Cash Flow