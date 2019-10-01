Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Funding News: Future State Brands' $25M And KannaSwiss' $5.5M
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 11:57am   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Funding News: Future State Brands' $25M And KannaSwiss' $5.5M

Two big funding announcements came out last week. Here's a quick recap in case you missed them.

Future State Brands

The first brand to announce the closing of a funding round was Future State Brands, formerly PRØHBTD Global, which launched a consumer goods and marketing holding company led by cannabis industry veteran and PRØHBTD CEO and Founder Drake-Sutton Shearer, following a $25 million raise.

Future State Brands plans to own a number of THC, hemp and CBD brands under its portfolio, ultimately benefitting from a strategic marketing partnership with Joel, Benji, and Josh Madden- experts in pop culture and trend-spotting.

"I’m excited to move into this next phase of our journey with a crystal clear vision of our desired future state," said CEO Drake Sutton-Shearer. "Although brands is the vehicle to get us there, it cannot be achieved without an incredible team, accessible capital and most of all, an understanding of the customer we are building for."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

KannaSwiss

European investment company Altitude Investment Management announced a $5.5 million investment in Switzerland-based KannaSwiss AG, the leading supplier of top-tier CBD isolate products in Europe. This marks AIM’s first investment in the European cannabis market.

New York-based Altitude Investment Management is heavily focused on capitalizing from the emerging and fragmented European cannabis marketplace, and raised $7.4 million for AIM plc, the newly formed UK-based investment company.

“My partners and I have been laser-focused on investing in the legal cannabis industry since 2016," said partner and co-Founder of Altitude Roderick Stephan. "We raised approximately $31 million in our first cannabis vehicle which has been invested in 19 companies across the industry.”

Founded by John Brecker, Michael Goldberg, Rod Stephan and Jon Trauben, Altitude has a well-established track record of successful investments in the cannabis industry including Grassroots, EMMAC, Canndescent, Flowhub, SpringBig, PathogenDx and BDS Analytics, among others.

Posted-In: CBD Funding Future State Brands HempCannabis Financing Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.35
-0.25
- 1.71%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.55
-0.24
- 1.15%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.87
-0.088
- 0.98%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$295.92
-0.93
- 0.31%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Tobacco Company Imperial Brands, Auxly Cannabis Close On Partnership, $92.8M Investment

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) announced Wednesday the closing of a transaction with Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY). As ... read more

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

A vote in Congress to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies is being praised for the possibility the legislation could make operating in the ... read more

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

Project CBD, a California-based nonprofit focused on researching the medical applications of CBD, released the results of its first CBD survey. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Cheap Gold ETF Joins The $1B Club