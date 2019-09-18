1933 Industries To Sell Iconic Jack Herer Cannabis Strain And Branded Products In Nevada

1933 Industries Inc (OTC: TGIFF) has partnered with Jack Herer to distribute the brand’s products and iconic strain across Nevada.

Created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, and named after the esteemed cannabis decriminalization activist, Jack Herer quickly earned a reputation for its sativa-dominant hybrid strain; winning High Times' highly coveted Cannabis Cup in 1994.

“We are extremely excited about what this new partnership means for the Nevada cannabis market," 1933 Industries CEO Chris Rebentisch told Bezinga. "Jack Herer compliments and aligns with 1933's growing portfolio of premium brands, and stands out as one of the world's best cannabis strains."

This marks another high-profile licensing deal this year for 1933. In April, the company partnered with Tony Hawk to carry the skateboarder's line of CBD and hemp products, House of Hawk.