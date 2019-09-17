Former Patrón Spirits And Grey Goose CMO Joins Surterra Wellness

Surterra Wellness is bolstering its executive team with the additions of Lee Applbaum as chief marketing officer and Philippa Classey as managing director for Europe.

These senior hires are intended to propel Surterra’s aim to be the leading cannabis company with iconic brands that improve the well-being of consumers across the globe.

Applbaum most recently comes from Bacardi Global Brands Limited where he served as the global CMO for Patrón Tequila and Grey Goose Vodka. Classey joins from Harmless Harvest where she oversaw the growth expansion plans of regulated coconut water.

“We are thrilled to welcome two strategic and accomplished leaders in Lee and Philippa who share our consumer-first mind-set, our values and our aim to be the gold-standard in the business. Their extensive experience in building global brands will help take Surterra to the next level,” said Surterra CEO William “Beau” Wrigley Jr.

