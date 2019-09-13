Meet Canivate, The New Cannabis Cultivation Company Seeking To Revolutionize The Way We Grow Weed

Following a $10.8 million capital raise, Canivate launched this week showcasing its new system for growing cannabis. They say this system solves the environmental, health and quality problems that plague the commercial cannabis industry today.

In the process, the company aims to forge new industry standards for selling clean, green and pure cannabis products.

To achieve this, Canivate has developed a technologically advanced facility and automated growing system, dubbed The Canivate Way. It employs AI, robotics, biomimicry, Internet of Things automation and other first-of-its-kind cannabis cultivation innovations.

The system dramatically reduces the energy and water requirements of growing cannabis, compared to traditional cultivation methods, and eliminates the need for harmful agricultural toxins, while increasing crop yields and quality.

Beyond having raised millions in venture funding, the company has signed up a number of major luxury brands like People’s, Beboe and Big Mike to grow their products the Canivate Way.

The first facility, which will be based in Southern California, is being built by one of the world’s largest building engineering companies – PFEIFER FabriTec, a firm that has built some of the more iconic structures around the world like the “Bird’s Nest” National Stadium in Beijing and Olympic Stadium in London.

"It is time for the legal cannabis industry to establish sustainability and safety standards for clean, green and pure cannabis products," CEO Ingo Mueller told Benzinga. "Not only is it the right thing to do; consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly, toxin-free products. Canivate aims to lead the industry in this by completely reinventing how cannabis is cultivated. Our proprietary facility design and automated growing system uses the most advanced technologies, automation and building sciences to create a perfect environment that can reliably supply high quality product for retailers and brands."

