Michigan Pure Med Calls For Stronger Safety Standards Following MRA's Largest Recall To Date
MITECHNEWS  
September 10, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Michigan Pure Med, a vertically-integrated pharmaceutical medical cannabis company, called for stronger marijuana manufacturing safety standards following the Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s (MRA)’s recall of four products on Aug. 30.

“Marijuana offers enormous potential to improve lives, however, there have been too many headlines and recalls of marijuana products tainted with mold, pesticides and other dangerous chemicals. These incidents are unacceptable and put patient health at risk,” said Michael Elias, CEO of Michigan Pure Med. “I applaud the Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s swift action to recall tainted products and I encourage the state to continue putting patient safety first.”

The MRA and State of Michigan can make sure marijuana products are safe by applying Good Manufacturing Practices to the entire marijuana handling process. Good Manufacturing Practices ensure products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Michigan Pure Med is committed to following Good Manufacturing Practices and applying them to every step of its manufacturing process.

“Many patients who consume marijuana are already sick, and as a marijuana manufacturer, we are committed to making sure products are safe and do not pose a risk to human health,” Elias said. “We cannot rely on testing facilities alone to make sure marijuana products are safe for human consumption. Applying Good Manufacturing Practices to the entire marijuana handling process will ensure products are safe and free from dangerous chemicals and metals while preventing the industry from relying on testing facilities alone as a safeguard.”

Posted-In: cannabis industryCannabis Government News Regulations FDA Markets General

 

