Earlier this week, Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL) announced its ninth acquisition since the passing of the HB19-1090, Publicly Licensed Marijuana Companies bill, in Colorado, in April.

Over the course of 2019, Medicine Man Technologies has announced the following (pending) acquisitions:

Colorado Harvest Company

Starbuds

Unnamed edible producer

Dabble Extracts

Green Equity S.A.S.

Los Sueños

PurpleBees

MedPharm

Medicine Man Denver







Commenting on the latest acquisition and the company’s strong M&A activity this year, CEO Andy Williams told Benzinga Colorado Harvest Company will help expand Medicine Man’s footprint in the Denver Metro area, while also providing an opportunity to cross-sell the company’s “extensive line of cannabis products –upon closing of our pending acquisitions."

“Industry pioneers and co-Founders Tim Cullen and Ralph Morgan bring a wealth of retail experience, and their proprietary, all-natural strains are a great addition to our portfolio of products,” he said.

Once all these pending transactions close, Medicine Man Technologies "will have significant synergies that allow us to have a more efficient vertically integrated supply chain."