Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Companies Medicine Man Technologies Has Acquired In 2019
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 06, 2019 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
9 Companies Medicine Man Technologies Has Acquired In 2019
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Earlier this week, Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL) announced its ninth acquisition since the passing of the HB19-1090, Publicly Licensed Marijuana Companies bill, in Colorado, in April.

Over the course of 2019, Medicine Man Technologies has announced the following (pending) acquisitions:

  • Colorado Harvest Company
  • Starbuds
  • Unnamed edible producer
  • Dabble Extracts
  • Green Equity S.A.S.
  • Los Sueños
  • PurpleBees
  • MedPharm
  • Medicine Man Denver

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Commenting on the latest acquisition and the company’s strong M&A activity this year, CEO Andy Williams told Benzinga Colorado Harvest Company will help expand Medicine Man’s footprint in the Denver Metro area, while also providing an opportunity to cross-sell the company’s “extensive line of cannabis products –upon closing of our pending acquisitions."

“Industry pioneers and co-Founders Tim Cullen and Ralph Morgan bring a wealth of retail experience, and their proprietary, all-natural strains are a great addition to our portfolio of products,” he said.

Once all these pending transactions close, Medicine Man Technologies "will have significant synergies that allow us to have a more efficient vertically integrated supply chain."

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Andy Williams Colorado Harvest Company Dabble Extracts Green Equity S.A.S.Cannabis M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies Continues Colorado Retail Expansion, Acquires 4 More Dispensaries
Medicine Man Technologies To Acquire 5 Starbuds Dispensaries In $31M Deal
The Week In Cannabis: Linton Bullish On Canopy; Miley Cyrus, Sarah Silverman, Other Celebs Back Cannabis Company; Canada's New R&D License; And More
The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Continues Fall, Earnings A Mixed Bag, Clio Goes Green
Medicine Man Enters Binding Agreement To Buy Colorado Extract Brand Dabble
The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

Tilray CEO Talks Global Cannabis Interest, New Participants In Bloomberg Interview

Cannabis company Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) participated in The Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, and CEO Brendan Kennedy told Bloomberg there ... read more

7 Reasons Why Drinkers Could Be Swapping Booze For Bud At The Bar

By WeedMaps News' Tess Rose Lampert, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Whether weed-infused drinks are going to catch on the way vape pens, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Trim Risk, Keep International Exposure With This ETF