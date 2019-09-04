Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

California Legislature Fails To Legalize CBD Products In 2019

Susan Ameel , Benzinga Contributor  
September 04, 2019 4:00pm   Comments
Share:
California Legislature Fails To Legalize CBD Products In 2019
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The California Senate Appropriations Committee failed to move AB-228 out of the committee during its final hearing of the 2019 legislative session on August 30, 2019. The Committee’s action means that the sale of CBD products will remain illegal in California until at least the 2020 legislative session.

Currently, cannabis licensees may only sell CBD products that are extracted from cannabis rather than industrial hemp. Although CBD products are widely available in California, the California Department of Health issued a guidance in 2018 that prohibited the sale of CBD as an approved food, food ingredient, food additive, or dietary supplement until the US FDA determined that CBD products can be used as a food or California made the determination that CBD was safe.

California’s Department of Finance opposed the bill as the cost of implementation, which is estimated to be around $6.7 million, was not included in the 2019 budget. The failure to pass AB-228 is not the only challenge that the industry faces in California. Local governments are adopting regulations to prohibit or regulate the industrial hemp and CBD industries.

Over half of the counties in California have implemented ordinances to prohibit the cultivation of industrial hemp, and others are regulating hemp like cannabis. Also, individual cities have adopted ordinances to prohibit hemp cultivation include Blue Lake, Furtuna, Hollister, Lake Forest, Pittsburg, and San Jacinto.

This week alone the cities of Sacramento, King City, and Lynwood will hold public hearings on ordinances that temporarily prohibit industrial hemp cultivation and industrial hemp CBD business activities. King City will also regulate hemp manufacturing activities.

We expect that the list will increase until more information is available on the impact that hemp cultivation has on local communities and whether effective buffering zones can mitigate the pungency of hemp odors and cross-pollination concerns raised by existing cannabis cultivators.

As the new hemp and CBD market evolves in California, municipalities may see hemp and CBD as another revenue source and a means of reducing taxes for the cannabis industry. We expect that the hemp and CBD industries in California will face challenges that are similar to the cannabis industry including limited real estate due to zoning restrictions, higher operating costs due to local regulatory requirements, and educational hurdles. CBD brands will need to absorb these costs in order to obtain access to the largest market in the US.

Susan Ameel is a co-founder and partner at Global Regulatory Risk Advisors, which offers a cannabis service, THC Regs.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Related Stories:

Vape Product Manufacturers Pose A Huge Risk To Cannabis Brands
Want To Avoid CannTrust's Fate? Adopt These 5 Good Governance Practices

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: RegTalk Susan Ameel THC RegsCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Altria-Philip Morris International Merger Confirms Longtime Predictions And Begins To Mark Both Industries' Progression

By Giadha Aguirre de Carcer and JJ McCoy, New Frontier Data Last week, Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PMI) announced being in discussions for ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Tucker Carlson Tries To Blame Marijuana For Mass Shootings

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Tucker Carlson brought on Alex Berenson, an anti-marijuana author largely ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Attempt To Smuggle 53 Pounds Of Meth Results In Arrest At Arizona Port Of Entry