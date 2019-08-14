Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Want To Avoid CannTrust's Fate? Adopt These 5 Good Governance Practices
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2019 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Want To Avoid CannTrust's Fate? Adopt These 5 Good Governance Practices
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) announced this week that Health Canada is investigating compliance violations at its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ontario.

The company’s board of directors has initiated an internal investigation to determine the root cause of the problem and to initiate remediation steps. Investor’s reacted negatively to this news causing the stock price to collapse.

The company’s credibility is in tatters as news emerges from the internal investigations that are being performed as a result of compliance violations that were revealed in July.

On Friday, the company announced that KPMG was withdrawing audits from 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. KPMG’s decision was driven by the information revealed from the company’s Special Committee’s investigation as well as information that caused the firing of CEO, Peter Aceto, at the end of July.

The company also indicated that it was unclear what impact the Health Canada investigations would have on the value of its inventory and biological assets. In a separate announcement, CannTrust revealed that it will not sell or ship product from the Vaughan, Ontario facility until Health Canada’s investigation has concluded.

Health Canada’s most recent investigation shows significant compliance violations and a lack of internal controls. The company failed to obtain appropriate regulatory approval prior to making changes to its operating procedures and to the facility. The regulator also found that the firm’s operating procedures did not meet the regulatory requirements.

CannTrust is facing a serious situation that may result in the company’s sale, or even worse, shuttering. So, what are the lessons that CannTrust can provide to the cannabis industry?

1) Shareholders do not easily forgive. It is easy for shareholders to sue a company over a lost investment. Like any relationship, investors must trust that senior management will protect them. News of a regulatory violation may indicate that the company is playing fast and loose, which puts the company and its assets at risk. Investors that do not trust a company or senior management will sell the stock to protect as much of their investment as possible. Investors value honesty and information that can be relied upon.

2) Good governance can save your company. Everyone needs a boss including the CEO. The board of directors is charged with protecting investor interests by being fully engaged and keeping an eye on the big picture. The board must monitor high risk areas such as financial reporting and regulatory compliance for anomalies or other warning signs. By including independent board members, a company can demonstrate to investors that it values a fresh eye on the company to ensure that it has adequate controls and a culture of compliance.

3) Create a culture of compliance. A culture of compliance is worth its weight in gold. Culture can help a company mitigate the risk associated with internal threats posed by employees. Employees must be supervised and trained on the risks facing the company and how the employee’s actions can either exacerbate or mitigate this risk. A rogue senior management team can cause fast and loose practices to leach through an organization leading to the failures witnessed at CannTrust. Investors want a culture of compliance that will protect their investment.

4) Test, test, test. Companies must test operating procedures and controls to make sure they work. Operating procedures are designed to instruct employees on how the business is operated in a way that mitigates risk. By reducing risk, a company can ensure it maintains the value of its inventory and services and provides trustworthy financial statements. Companies that periodically test the controls and processes that are used in the operating procedures can demonstrate their effectiveness of the control framework to the board of directors and regulators.

5) A penny saved may cause a company to be lost. Recent news reports reflect a growing impatience by investors on the return on investment of the cannabis industry. Company’s that cut costs associated with maintaining effective controls and compliance will not be rewarded. As with CannTrust, companies that do not take good governance seriously will simply go away.

Susan Ameel is a co-founder and partner at Global Regulatory Risk Advisors, which offers a cannabis service, THC Regs.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Related Stories:

RegTalk: New York State Bans CBD Infused Food And Beverages

RegTalk: Michigan's Adult-Use Regulations Will Shape A Robust Industry

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CannTrust Scandal KPMG Peter AcetoCannabis News Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTST)

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 13, 2019
16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers, Losers From August 12, 2019
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 350 Points; Cellect Biotechnology Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$1.00
0.685
+ 217.46%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0194
- 35.27%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0025
+ 33.69%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 22.73%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.009
- 18.37%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0004
+ 13.79%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.59
-0.09
- 13.24%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.40
-0.3624
- 13.13%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.43
-5.5911
- 12.15%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.27
-0.0338
- 10.97%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.12
-1.218
- 9.87%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
-0.0169
- 9.55%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.03
0.435
+ 9.48%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.28
-0.1309
- 9.28%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
-0.0346
- 8.65%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.031
- 8.59%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.90
-1.85
- 8.51%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.95
-0.64
- 8.43%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
-0.0303
- 8.42%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.80
0.0611
+ 8.26%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0028
- 8.21%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 8.08%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0061
- 8.07%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.51
-0.04
- 7.27%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.60
-0.1232
- 7.16%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.90
-0.068
- 7.01%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$8.25
-0.62
- 6.99%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.68
-0.05
- 6.85%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
-0.0212
- 6.81%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0011
- 6.77%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.006
+ 6.74%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.67
0.0415
+ 6.65%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.22
-0.44
- 6.61%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.93
-2.23
- 6.53%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0093
+ 6.53%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
-0.055
- 6.47%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
0.0216
+ 6.38%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.62
-0.38
- 6.33%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0016
+ 6.3%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.53
-0.0356
- 6.3%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.49
-0.425
- 6.15%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
0.0041
+ 6.13%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
-0.128
- 5.98%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.75
-0.11
- 5.91%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.94
-0.1204
- 5.84%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.53
-0.032
- 5.69%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.66%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.51
-0.15
- 5.64%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.71
-0.28
- 5.61%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.87
-0.0515
- 5.6%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.43
-0.7355
- 5.59%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.52
-0.09
- 5.59%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.68
-0.27
- 5.45%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0002
+ 5.41%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.92
-1.06
- 5.31%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.69
0.034
+ 5.19%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.43
-0.294
- 5.14%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.019
- 5.09%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 5.09%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.50
-1.41
- 4.88%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.59
-0.59
- 4.84%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
-0.0125
- 4.63%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0042
- 4.57%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0013
+ 4.53%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.50
-0.2076
- 4.41%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.0132
- 4.39%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.003
- 4.29%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.004
- 4.26%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.73
-0.1195
- 4.2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.34
-0.23
- 4.13%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0158
- 4.04%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.36
-0.56
- 4.02%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.57
-0.357
- 4%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.16
-0.8296
- 3.95%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.29
-0.3908
- 3.66%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.88
-0.22
- 3.61%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.0093
- 3.59%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.32
-0.38
- 3.55%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.68
-0.3133
- 3.48%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
0.0043
+ 3.41%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.76
-0.165
- 3.35%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.93
0.03
+ 3.33%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
-0.0095
- 3.31%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.29
-0.18
- 3.29%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.17
-0.07
- 3.13%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.53
-0.0493
- 3.12%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.76
0.0228
+ 3.11%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.94
-1.64
- 3.06%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.99%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
-0.0209
- 2.98%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
-0.014
- 2.98%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
0.036
+ 2.97%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.78
-0.0849
- 2.97%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$130.55
-3.97
- 2.95%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.87
-3.6101
- 2.95%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.74
-0.0221
- 2.9%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.9%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.93
0.08
+ 2.81%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.09
-0.2032
- 2.79%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.09
-0.03
- 2.68%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0089
- 2.6%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.29
-0.34
- 2.49%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
0.0082
+ 2.48%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.53
0.0127
+ 2.44%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.97
-3.8541
- 2.41%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.96
-0.0231
- 2.36%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
-0.0021
- 2.33%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.005
- 2.29%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.0063
- 2.29%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.27%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.74
-0.04
- 2.25%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0069
- 2.25%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.84
-0.11
- 2.22%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.07
-6.35
- 2.17%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.88
-0.0192
- 2.13%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.44
0.03
+ 2.13%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.002
+ 2.12%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.04
- 2.1%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.64
-0.0136
- 2.09%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.92
-0.48
- 2.05%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0041
- 2.03%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
-0.0066
- 2.03%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.45
0.0089
+ 2.01%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.30
-0.3642
- 1.95%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.56
-0.0111
- 1.95%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0009
- 1.94%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.92%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.003
- 1.92%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.95
-1.445
- 1.89%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.20
-0.08
- 1.87%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0032
- 1.78%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.30
-0.13
- 1.75%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.72%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.61
-0.01
- 1.61%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.96
0.06
+ 1.54%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.28
-0.05
- 1.5%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.91
-0.0287
- 1.48%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.31
-1.61
- 1.44%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0003
- 1.29%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0019
- 1.28%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.0007
- 1.17%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0005
- 1.16%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
0.0017
+ 1.15%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.61
-0.0064
- 1.04%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.86
-0.1745
- 1.02%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.95
-0.0199
- 1.01%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
0.0079
+ 1%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0021
- 0.99%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.34
-0.13
- 0.97%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.77
-0.57
- 0.91%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.57
-0.0129
- 0.81%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.91
0.43
+ 0.8%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.0011
- 0.59%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
0.0015
+ 0.56%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$107.76
0.485
+ 0.45%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0011
- 0.41%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.03
0.0399
+ 0.36%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.19
0.0069
+ 0.32%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.21
-0.0036
- 0.3%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.85
0.01
+ 0.26%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.65
-0.0014
- 0.22%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0004
- 0.21%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.27
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
0.0001
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.18
+ %
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.83
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.72
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.05
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

CannTrust Plummets 25% After Non-Compliance Ruling From Health Canada

Shares of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 25% early Monday after the company said it accepts a new negative Health Canada ... read more

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts Remain Sidelined After Grocery Outlet's 'Impressive' Quarter