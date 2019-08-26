Market Overview

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
August 26, 2019 10:07am   Comments
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of August 19th – 25th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. How to Use Technical Analysis to Tell if Your Cannabis Stocks Have Bottomed

Adding This Tool to Your Trading Arsenal Will Help You Bottom Pick Pot Stocks More Effectively

Put this plan into action with four simple steps.

Technical Chart Examples:

Read full Technical Analysis article

9. Cannabis Industry Sabermetrics Reveal These Marijuana Stocks Could Offer the Most Bang for Your Buck

Investors Can Apply the ‘Moneyball’ Approach to Unlock Value in These Pot Stocks

Baseball and investing are both math-heavy games with a lot of ratios to look at.

As we get closer to baseball playoff season, let’s evaluate which players in a cannabis stock portfolio have what it takes down the stretch.

Read full Cannabis Moneyball article

8. Why a Bloodbath in Top Marijuana Stocks Is a Buying Opportunity

Investors aren’t buying the growth story of cannabis stocks anymore. They are getting impatient and want to see a clear path to profitability now.

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are the two big victims of this bloodbath in marijuana stocks, as these companies have yet to show a clear path to profitability.

Read full Buying Opportunity article

7. Ontario Cannabis Store Returns $2.9 Million Worth of CannTrust Products

The Company’s Turbulent Ride Continues + Full Timeline of the CannTrust Saga

It’s been a tough year for CannTrust (NYSE: CTST) and its shareholders to say the least. TRST stock has lost over half its value since the company first announced it breached Health Canada’s regulations in early July of this year.

Since that point, it’s been all downhill for the once-great Canadian licensed producer. As the old saying goes, ‘when it rains, it pours’. That certainly rings true for CannTrust in 2019.

Read full CannTrust OCS article

6. Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Glendale Greenhouse

Curaleaf Continues To Make Meaningful Progress On Its Acquisition Strategy

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced that it completed the acquisition of Glendale Greenhouse, a vertically integrated cannabis business in Arizona.

The signing was announced earlier on June 27, 2019. The dispensary will be rebranded as Curaleaf.

Read full Curaleaf Glendale article

5. Canopy Growth Climbs After Receiving Extraction License

Shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) were rising after the company announced that it has received a license from Health Canada for its KeyLeaf Life Sciences facility in Saskatchewan.

“With this milestone, we are executing against the vision of making strategic investments today in order to deliver results over the long term,” said CEO Mark Zekulin.

Read full Canopy Growth Extraction article

4. Tilray signs first deal to supply pot to Europe out of new Portugal facility

Tilray inks contract to ship more than $3 million in medical cannabis to Germany

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) has signed its first agreement to supply a European Union country with cannabis from its recently opened facility in Portugal.

Read full Tilray Germany article

3. Aurora Cannabis Closes on its Acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber

The leading marijuana producer is advancing its beachhead in hemp-based CBD

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) is expanding its empire.

The marijuana titan announced on Monday that it completed its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber.

Read full Aurora Cannabis Hempco article

2. This Legendary Hedge Fund Manager Recently Loaded Up on These 2 Cannabis Stocks

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Jim Simons Has Entered the Cannabis Sector in a Big Way

Does Simons’ Large Investments Align With Leading Analysts Expectations?

Read full Cannabis Stocks Hedge Fund article

1. Bruce Linton’s Recent Purchase of Canopy Stock Could Signify a Bottom in Cannabis Equities

“When it’s Cheap You Buy More”

The former CEO of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) Bruce Linton announced in an interview that he recently purchased additional shares in the company he founded despite recently being fired as CEO.

Does Linton’s New Investment Signal a Bottom in Cannabis Stocks?

Read full Bruce Linton Canopy Growth article

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry The Cannabis InvestorCannabis News Markets General

 

