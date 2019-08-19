Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 19, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 0.81%, closing at $6.23.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 0.94% to close at $1.07.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 3.8%, to close at $110.13.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 0.12% to close at $8.62.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 6.22%, to close at $2.05, after annoucing its cannabis delivery service in California.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 0.87% to close at $3.49.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.81%, closing at $14.92.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 2.56% to close at $2.40.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 3.04% to close at $4.40.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 0.89%, closing at $11.30.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.5% to close at $5.84 amid closing its acquisition of Hempco.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 4.94%, eventually closing at $26.72.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 2.06% to close at $11.86.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 4.29%, to close at $2.01.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 1.47%, to close at $6.66, amid the closure of its Glendale Greenhouse acquisition.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.23%, to close at $6.41.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.01%, eventually closing at $154.17.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 2.7%, to close at $4.32.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 1.07%, to close at $2.52.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 2.52%, to close at $5.02.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 4.41%, eventually closing at $29.93.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Related Links:

Oregon Cannabis Engineering Firm Root Expands To Michigan

Defying The Odds With A Dream, Some Weed, And A Ton Of Determination: The Inside Scoop On Frank Shamrock

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis M&A News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week – Earnings SZN Edition
33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2019
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Short Sellers Clean Up After Tilray's Earnings Miss
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.004
+ 50%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
-0.009
- 37.5%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
0.009
+ 31.49%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.19
0.24
+ 25.26%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.0077
+ 24.6%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
-0.0089
- 23%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.68
0.125
+ 22.73%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.44
-0.1204
- 21.5%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.001
- 21.28%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.00
0.99
+ 19.76%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.36
0.0581
+ 19.37%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
-0.0133
- 18.92%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.00
-0.6
- 16.67%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
0.0131
+ 14.54%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0043
- 13.28%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0056
+ 13.18%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.11
-0.0163
- 13.02%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
-0.012
- 12.9%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
-0.0039
- 12.62%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.001
+ 12.5%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0003
+ 11.11%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
0.0177
+ 10.76%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$1.05
0.1001
+ 10.54%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.02
-0.12
- 10.53%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.81
-0.0904
- 10.04%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
0.0299
+ 9.06%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
-0.0079
- 8.67%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0034
- 8.57%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.76
-0.07
- 8.43%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.67
-0.0589
- 8.07%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.18
-0.016
- 8.04%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0018
+ 7.83%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.05
-0.0043
- 7.78%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
0.018
+ 7.76%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.05
-0.34
- 7.74%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
0.02
+ 7.69%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
-0.0291
- 7.68%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.76
0.785
+ 7.16%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.08
-0.0062
- 6.89%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.96
0.0604
+ 6.71%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.93
-0.3538
- 6.7%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.16
0.01
+ 6.67%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.04
0.25
+ 6.6%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0009
- 6.57%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.45
-0.03
- 6.25%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0086
+ 6.25%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.05
0.1199
+ 6.21%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
0.0156
+ 6.2%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
-0.0201
- 6.18%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
0.06
+ 6.06%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
0.0181
+ 6.03%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.87
0.1042
+ 5.89%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
0.014
+ 5.76%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.53
-0.0317
- 5.66%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
-0.017
- 5.65%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.26
0.0142
+ 5.65%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
-0.0269
- 5.52%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
0.0175
+ 5.45%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.19
-0.0109
- 5.34%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
-0.8677
- 5.26%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.22
0.0107
+ 5.1%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.38
0.26
+ 5.08%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.67
0.0315
+ 4.93%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.36
-0.225
- 4.91%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.0137
- 4.89%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
0.0292
+ 4.86%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
-0.0216
- 4.84%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.30
-0.015
- 4.76%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.85
0.0833
+ 4.72%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
0.0127
+ 4.62%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$26.81
-1.29
- 4.59%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
0.0257
+ 4.32%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.85
-0.2175
- 4.29%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.13
-0.0933
- 4.2%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
0.0017
+ 4.15%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.05
-0.0023
- 4.09%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.01
-0.085
- 4.07%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.65
-0.11
- 3.99%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
0.0095
+ 3.96%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$110.28
4.19
+ 3.95%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.94%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
-0.0076
- 3.78%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.25
0.1543
+ 3.76%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0015
- 3.75%
Tilray (TLRY)
$30.16
-1.1459
- 3.66%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0007
- 3.61%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.75
-0.35
- 3.47%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.12
-0.04
- 3.45%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.13
0.0366
+ 3.35%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.66
-0.022
- 3.23%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.0074
- 3.19%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.69
0.35
+ 3.09%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.34
0.01
+ 3.03%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.63
-0.05
- 2.98%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 2.94%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
0.0226
+ 2.74%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.18
-0.005
- 2.7%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.52
0.0135
+ 2.69%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.31
-0.035
- 2.61%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.33
-0.1121
- 2.52%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.46
-0.0362
- 2.42%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.03
-0.1228
- 2.38%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.34%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.59
0.0136
+ 2.34%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.92
0.18
+ 2.33%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.17
0.0038
+ 2.33%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
-0.0137
- 2.26%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0074
+ 2.25%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
0.0101
+ 2.2%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.39
0.05
+ 2.14%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$136.75
2.828
+ 2.11%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.88
-0.04
- 2.08%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.13
0.0025
+ 2.05%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.86
1.14
+ 2.05%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.43
0.23
+ 2.05%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.87
-0.24
- 1.98%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.001
- 1.89%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.88
-0.11
- 1.84%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$17.76
-0.33
- 1.82%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.87
0.0974
+ 1.69%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.74
0.39
+ 1.67%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.44
-0.024
- 1.64%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.70
1.22
+ 1.62%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.32
-0.12
- 1.61%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.65
-0.0101
- 1.53%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.00
-0.0153
- 1.51%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.001
- 1.47%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.51
-0.0372
- 1.46%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.99
0.215
+ 1.46%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
-0.0124
- 1.45%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$112.63
1.52
+ 1.37%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.91
0.175
+ 1.37%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.74
3.93
+ 1.36%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.74
-0.01
- 1.33%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.68
-0.0212
- 1.24%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.64
0.0075
+ 1.19%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.16%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.45
0.05
+ 1.14%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.80
0.02
+ 1.12%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.14
0.0015
+ 1.06%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.77
0.1994
+ 1.02%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.23
0.055
+ 0.89%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
-0.0002
- 0.83%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.58
-0.0957
- 0.82%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.00
-0.215
- 0.82%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.01
-0.0083
- 0.82%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.71
-0.0527
- 0.78%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.48
0.48
+ 0.77%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.84
0.1236
+ 0.74%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.24
-0.03
- 0.7%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.10
-0.0625
- 0.68%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
0.0008
+ 0.68%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.50
0.01
+ 0.67%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.55
-0.03
- 0.66%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.53
-0.01
- 0.65%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.17
-0.02
- 0.63%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.84
0.0999
+ 0.53%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.0002
- 0.48%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.38
-0.01
- 0.42%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.16
0.205
+ 0.39%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.67
-0.02
- 0.35%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
-0.0006
- 0.33%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.16
-0.01
- 0.32%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.47
-0.02
- 0.31%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.71
0.005
+ 0.29%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
0.002
+ 0.29%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
-0.0011
- 0.25%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.28
0.01
+ 0.23%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.86
0.0017
+ 0.2%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$154.51
0.3159
+ 0.2%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.69
0.017
+ 0.2%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.13
0.02
+ 0.2%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.10
0.0002
+ 0.19%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.15
0.0099
+ 0.19%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.89
0.0016
+ 0.18%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.0001
+ 0.16%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
0.0003
+ 0.11%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.35
0.019
+ 0.1%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
-0.0002
- 0.06%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.41
0.0293
+ 0.02%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.22
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.65
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.72
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

From Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP), cannabis ... read more

Calvin Johnson's Cannabis Company To Partner With Harvard On CTE, Pain Studies

Two former Detroit Lions plan to work with Harvard University in the hopes of increasing the understanding of the role cannabis may play in treating ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors