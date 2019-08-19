Gainers

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 0.81%, closing at $6.23.

India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 0.94% to close at $1.07.

Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 3.8%, to close at $110.13.

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 0.12% to close at $8.62.

(NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 0.12% to close at $8.62.





MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 6.22%, to close at $2.05, after annoucing its cannabis delivery service in California.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 0.87% to close at $3.49.

Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.81%, closing at $14.92.

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 2.56% to close at $2.40.

cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 3.04% to close at $4.40.

(AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 3.04% to close at $4.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 0.89%, closing at $11.30.

Losers

