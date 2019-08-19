Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 19, 2019
Gainers
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 0.81%, closing at $6.23.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares increased by 0.94% to close at $1.07.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 3.8%, to close at $110.13.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 0.12% to close at $8.62.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 6.22%, to close at $2.05, after annoucing its cannabis delivery service in California.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares increased by 0.87% to close at $3.49.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.81%, closing at $14.92.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 2.56% to close at $2.40.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 3.04% to close at $4.40.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 0.89%, closing at $11.30.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.5% to close at $5.84 amid closing its acquisition of Hempco.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 4.94%, eventually closing at $26.72.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 2.06% to close at $11.86.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 4.29%, to close at $2.01.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped by 1.47%, to close at $6.66, amid the closure of its Glendale Greenhouse acquisition.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.23%, to close at $6.41.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 0.01%, eventually closing at $154.17.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 2.7%, to close at $4.32.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares dropped by 1.07%, to close at $2.52.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 2.52%, to close at $5.02.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 4.41%, eventually closing at $29.93.
