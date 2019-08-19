Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) said Monday it has closed the purchase of Glendale Greenhouse, which was announced at the end of June.

Glendale Greenhouse is an Arizona-based vertically integrated cannabis business that runs a 20,000 square-foot cultivation center with a capacity of producing 3,600 pounds of flower annually. The business that already manufactures several edible lines will be rebranded as Curaleaf, the company said.

Click here more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Curaleaf is focusing on expanding its footprint, having made three purchases in Arizona so far in 2019, and one in California, working on concluding acquisitions in Nevada and Ohio. It works on establishing its brand in more populated states, the company reported.

Currently, Curaleaf runs its business in 12 states, running 48 dispensaries, 13 processing sites, and 14 cultivation sites.

The stock traded around $6.77 per share on Monday morning.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.