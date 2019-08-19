Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Curaleaf Expands Footprint, Closes Glendale Greenhouse Acquisition
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2019 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Curaleaf Expands Footprint, Closes Glendale Greenhouse Acquisition
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLFsaid Monday it has closed the purchase of Glendale Greenhouse, which was announced at the end of June.

Glendale Greenhouse is an Arizona-based vertically integrated cannabis business that runs a 20,000 square-foot cultivation center with a capacity of producing 3,600 pounds of flower annually. The business that already manufactures several edible lines will be rebranded as Curaleaf, the company said.

Click here more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Curaleaf is focusing on expanding its footprint, having made three purchases in Arizona so far in 2019, and one in California, working on concluding acquisitions in Nevada and Ohio. It works on establishing its brand in more populated states, the company reported.

Currently, Curaleaf runs its business in 12 states, running 48 dispensaries, 13 processing sites, and 14 cultivation sites.
The stock traded around $6.77 per share on Monday morning.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 14, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 13, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers, Losers From August 12, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 9, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 8, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.01
-0.0115
- 47.92%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0031
+ 38.75%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0017
- 36.17%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.40
0.1
+ 33.33%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
0.1099
+ 33.29%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$1.20
0.2501
+ 26.33%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
-0.0133
- 18.92%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0097
+ 17.54%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.04
0.2699
+ 15.25%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
0.0166
+ 14.15%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 14%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
-0.013
- 13.98%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.08
0.13
+ 13.68%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.48
-0.07
- 12.73%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.001
+ 12.5%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.08
-0.01
- 11.11%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0003
+ 11.11%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.003
- 9.37%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0058
+ 9.35%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.11
0.18
+ 9.33%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.57
0.445
+ 8.69%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.85
0.1455
+ 8.56%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.11
-0.0105
- 8.39%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
0.0127
+ 7.78%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
0.007
+ 7.77%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
0.02
+ 7.69%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.07
-0.32
- 7.29%
Tilray (TLRY)
$29.15
-2.16
- 6.9%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.72
0.745
+ 6.79%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
0.0168
+ 6.65%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 5.77%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.0159
- 5.28%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.24
0.0122
+ 5.26%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$26.63
-1.47
- 5.23%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.26
0.0131
+ 5.21%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.15
0.0566
+ 5.18%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
0.016
+ 5.16%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.53
-0.0271
- 4.84%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.99
-0.1
- 4.78%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
0.0006
+ 4.62%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.28
0.18
+ 4.39%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.86
-0.0394
- 4.38%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
-0.0201
- 4.37%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
0.0247
+ 4.15%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0013
- 4.15%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
-0.03
- 4.11%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
0.0242
+ 4.03%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
0.0228
+ 3.93%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0009
+ 3.91%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.46
-0.14
- 3.89%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.11
0.004
+ 3.88%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0015
- 3.75%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.09
-0.194
- 3.67%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0007
- 3.61%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.55
0.0538
+ 3.6%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.30
-0.15
- 3.37%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.29
-0.01
- 3.33%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0013
- 3.24%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.31
0.165
+ 3.21%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.80
-0.19
- 3.17%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.31
-0.01
- 3.17%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.67
0.02
+ 3.08%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.32
-0.01
- 3.07%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.93
0.0265
+ 2.95%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.32
-0.0697
- 2.92%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.52
0.0145
+ 2.89%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$57.31
1.59
+ 2.85%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0065
+ 2.76%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0024
+ 2.65%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.79
-0.3161
- 2.61%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.0052
- 2.59%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
-0.0094
- 2.48%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.55
-0.14
- 2.46%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.48
-0.1033
- 2.26%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.37
0.03
+ 2.24%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.10
-0.07
- 2.21%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.12
0.11
+ 2.2%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.63
0.143
+ 2.2%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
0.0035
+ 2.13%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
-0.0134
- 2.1%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.64
-0.0138
- 2.09%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0057
+ 2.07%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0042
- 2.06%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$108.22
2.13
+ 2.01%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.004
- 2%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.56
0.22
+ 1.94%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.97
-0.0975
- 1.92%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.001
- 1.89%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.80
0.0333
+ 1.88%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$136.38
2.46
+ 1.84%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$76.86
1.375
+ 1.82%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.38
0.04
+ 1.71%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.53
-0.245
- 1.66%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.65
-0.1096
- 1.62%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0077
+ 1.59%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.32
-0.0051
- 1.55%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.07
-0.08
- 1.55%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.37
0.17
+ 1.52%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.84
0.0126
+ 1.52%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.73
0.025
+ 1.47%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.80
0.04
+ 1.45%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.03
0.0144
+ 1.43%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.54
0.1032
+ 1.39%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.51
0.02
+ 1.34%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.87
-0.3397
- 1.3%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.58
0.0328
+ 1.29%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
0.0035
+ 1.29%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.88
0.15
+ 1.18%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.54
-0.137
- 1.17%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$156.00
1.81
+ 1.17%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$17.89
-0.2
- 1.11%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.03%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.58
0.23
+ 0.99%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.23
-0.04
- 0.94%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.52
2.71
+ 0.94%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.75
0.1769
+ 0.9%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.90
-0.0164
- 0.85%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.75
0.0738
+ 0.85%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
-0.0002
- 0.83%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.01
-0.0083
- 0.82%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.78%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.17
-0.025
- 0.78%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
-0.0014
- 0.77%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.0005
+ 0.74%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.85
-0.0063
- 0.74%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.33
0.38
+ 0.72%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.84
0.12
+ 0.72%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.14
-0.001
- 0.71%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
-0.0048
- 0.7%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.53
-0.0101
- 0.66%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.13
-0.04
- 0.65%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.45
0.12
+ 0.62%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.17
0.06
+ 0.59%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.47
0.0085
+ 0.58%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
0.0018
+ 0.57%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.79
0.01
+ 0.56%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
0.001
+ 0.54%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
0.001
+ 0.5%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.28
0.28
+ 0.45%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.60
0.02
+ 0.44%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.12
-0.0375
- 0.41%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.80
0.0606
+ 0.32%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.47
0.36
+ 0.32%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
0.0014
+ 0.31%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.86
0.0026
+ 0.3%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.23
0.0067
+ 0.3%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.68
-0.002
- 0.29%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
-0.0011
- 0.25%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.41
0.01
+ 0.23%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
0.0005
+ 0.21%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.0003
- 0.2%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.16
-0.002
- 0.17%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.78
0.008
+ 0.14%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.28
0.0004
+ 0.14%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0.07%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.32
-0.0002
- 0.06%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$120.41
0.0293
+ 0.02%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.10
-0.0015
- 0.01%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.79
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.68
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.48
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.56
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.06
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.72
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.83
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.89
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.27
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.22
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.63
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.14
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.74
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

What You Should Know About Illinois' Updated Medical Marijuana Rules

By Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF). The Illinois legislature passed SB 2023, with House Amendments 1 and 2, and it is awaiting Governor ... read more

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewing To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

From Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) and Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP), cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EPAM Systems Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance