Kiva Sales And Service Partners With Jetty Extracts For Distribution And Sales
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2019 3:15pm   Comments
Kiva Sales And Service Partners With Jetty Extracts For Distribution And Sales
Kiva Sales and Services (KSS) has announced a distribution partnership with Jetty Extracts, one of the largest vape brands in California.

Jetty will join sales and distribution platform alongside edible brand KIVA Confections (Kiva), Humboldt Apothecary, Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance, Nasha, Joiant and CANN, adding to the robust portfolio of ingestibles, inhalables and topicals offered to dispensaries.

Jetty products will be available in the California market through KSS for ordering and immediate distribution on Aug. 19 with combined resources dedicated to driving store traffic and sell-through.

The partnership unites two brands known for their loyal customer base, commitment to quality and visionary approach to the new cannabis consumer.

"We began KSS in 2010 to deliver best-in-class service and sales support to our retail customers in California," Scott Palmer, co-founder and CEO of Kiva and KSS told Benzinga. "That foundation was built on the reputation that Kiva branded products have been able to garner. Adding a brand that carries a similar reputation like Jetty only magnifies the value that KSS delivers to our retail partners and contributes to the collective strength of our category-leading portfolio. We’re excited to see what the future holds for our partnership."

