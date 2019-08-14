Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Cannabis Business Tips From Leading Marijuana Retailers
Benzinga Cannabis  
August 14, 2019 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
7 Cannabis Business Tips From Leading Marijuana Retailers
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By Thomas Holman, Retail Engagement Manager at LeafLink.

Dispensaries are experiencing massive growth. By the end of 2019, retail sales are expected to top $12 billion - an increase of 35%, according to Marijuana Business. But the key to staying relevant, as well as profitable, is managing inventory.

It’s one thing to offer the best bud, but in today’s retail landscape where new brands and product categories are emerging, it’s important to stay current with shifting trends and tastes of consumers. That’s one of the key takeaways from LeafLink’s Retail Cannabis Purchasing Guide.

We gathered several insights by talking to our Retail Insights board, a panel of 15 purchasing managers from across the country. As the cannabis industry’s wholesale marketplace, LeafLink works with thousands of retailers to simplify their purchasing processes. While challenges vary across dispensaries, several core themes emerge that every cannabis retailer should know.

1. Regular Catalog Reviews Are Key When Purchasing for Multiple Locations

Lightshade’s Zach York holds catalogue reviews twice a year to re-evaluate current brands and to bring in new vendors. This helps him keep track of inventory across their 8 Colorado dispensaries while vetting new products.

2. Top Purchasing Managers Discover Products Across Many Channels

In addition to browsing new offerings on an ordering platform like LeafLink, retailers rely on several different sources to discover new products. Harborside’s Adrienne Jones-Mulligan uses Instagram, while Kaleafa’s John Widmer sources new products and brands through trade shows, meetings, and vendor email.

3. Introducing New Products Helps to Gauge Changing Preferences

Kaleafa brings 4-6 new brands into their dispensaries on a monthly basis to test how new products perform with their customer base. They specifically target products that bring something new - like price point or effect - to their existing category offering. 

4. Samples Matter When Evaluating Vendors

Across the board, everyone we spoke to agreed that samples are a must when considering new products. Testing products helps retailers assess qualities like experience and effect, and it allows employees to familiarize themselves with the product before selling it to consumers.

5. Leading Retailers Get Samples for the Team

Our Retailer Insights Board members said they incorporate employee feedback on samples through one-on-one meetings and worksheets. When evaluating new vendors, they often rely on cross-departmental discussion for insight.

6. Negotiating Is an Option for Most Orders

Some vendors are flexible on pricing when you place large or frequent orders. Always investigate the product category to get a feel for the market before negotiating.

7. Everyone Has a List of Criteria to Evaluate Vendors

Can the vendor meet your customer demand based on the size of their operation? What are their payment terms? What are their delivery policies? Those are just some of the criteria retailers use to evaluate new brands. Develop a set of “must haves” for prospective vendors to ensure you’re getting the best terms each time.

Learning how leading cannabis buyers stay organized as they manage growing purchasing operations sheds light on the way this industry is rapidly progressing. At LeafLink, we’re excited to be part of the process to help create standard practices across the cannabis space as it develops. For more direct insights from dispensary managers and owners, as well as a checklist of vendor evaluation criteria for your next purchase, download the full Retail Cannabis Purchasing Guide.

Lead photo by Javier Hasse.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: LeafLinkCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis
The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More
Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know
Has The Moment For Cannabis Banking Reform Finally Arrived?
Why You Should Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Detroit
How Medical Cannabis Eases HIV Symptoms, Reduces Disease Progression
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$1.00
0.685
+ 217.46%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0194
- 35.27%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0025
+ 33.69%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 22.73%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.009
- 18.37%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0004
+ 13.79%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.59
-0.09
- 13.24%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.40
-0.3624
- 13.13%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.43
-5.5911
- 12.15%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.27
-0.0338
- 10.97%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.12
-1.218
- 9.87%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
-0.0169
- 9.55%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.03
0.435
+ 9.48%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.28
-0.1309
- 9.28%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
-0.0346
- 8.65%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.031
- 8.59%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.90
-1.85
- 8.51%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.95
-0.64
- 8.43%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
-0.0303
- 8.42%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.80
0.0611
+ 8.26%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0028
- 8.21%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 8.08%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0061
- 8.07%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.51
-0.04
- 7.27%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.60
-0.1232
- 7.16%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.90
-0.068
- 7.01%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$8.25
-0.62
- 6.99%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.68
-0.05
- 6.85%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
-0.0212
- 6.81%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0011
- 6.77%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.006
+ 6.74%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.67
0.0415
+ 6.65%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.22
-0.44
- 6.61%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.93
-2.23
- 6.53%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0093
+ 6.53%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
-0.055
- 6.47%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
0.0216
+ 6.38%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.62
-0.38
- 6.33%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0016
+ 6.3%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.53
-0.0356
- 6.3%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.49
-0.425
- 6.15%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
0.0041
+ 6.13%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.01
-0.128
- 5.98%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.75
-0.11
- 5.91%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.94
-0.1204
- 5.84%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.53
-0.032
- 5.69%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.66%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.51
-0.15
- 5.64%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.71
-0.28
- 5.61%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.87
-0.0515
- 5.6%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.43
-0.7355
- 5.59%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.52
-0.09
- 5.59%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.68
-0.27
- 5.45%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0002
+ 5.41%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.92
-1.06
- 5.31%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.69
0.034
+ 5.19%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.43
-0.294
- 5.14%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.019
- 5.09%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 5.09%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.50
-1.41
- 4.88%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.59
-0.59
- 4.84%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
-0.0125
- 4.63%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0042
- 4.57%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0013
+ 4.53%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.50
-0.2076
- 4.41%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.0132
- 4.39%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.003
- 4.29%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.004
- 4.26%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.73
-0.1195
- 4.2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.34
-0.23
- 4.13%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0158
- 4.04%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.36
-0.56
- 4.02%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.57
-0.357
- 4%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.16
-0.8296
- 3.95%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.29
-0.3908
- 3.66%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.88
-0.22
- 3.61%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.0093
- 3.59%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.32
-0.38
- 3.55%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.68
-0.3133
- 3.48%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
0.0043
+ 3.41%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.76
-0.165
- 3.35%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.93
0.03
+ 3.33%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
-0.0095
- 3.31%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.29
-0.18
- 3.29%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.17
-0.07
- 3.13%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.53
-0.0493
- 3.12%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.76
0.0228
+ 3.11%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.94
-1.64
- 3.06%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.99%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
-0.0209
- 2.98%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.46
-0.014
- 2.98%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
0.036
+ 2.97%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.78
-0.0849
- 2.97%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$130.55
-3.97
- 2.95%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.87
-3.6101
- 2.95%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.74
-0.0221
- 2.9%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.9%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.93
0.08
+ 2.81%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.09
-0.2032
- 2.79%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.09
-0.03
- 2.68%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0089
- 2.6%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.29
-0.34
- 2.49%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
0.0082
+ 2.48%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.53
0.0127
+ 2.44%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.97
-3.8541
- 2.41%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.96
-0.0231
- 2.36%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
-0.0021
- 2.33%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.005
- 2.29%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.0063
- 2.29%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.27%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.74
-0.04
- 2.25%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0069
- 2.25%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.84
-0.11
- 2.22%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.07
-6.35
- 2.17%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.88
-0.0192
- 2.13%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.44
0.03
+ 2.13%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.002
+ 2.12%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.04
- 2.1%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.64
-0.0136
- 2.09%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.92
-0.48
- 2.05%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0041
- 2.03%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
-0.0066
- 2.03%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.45
0.0089
+ 2.01%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.30
-0.3642
- 1.95%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.56
-0.0111
- 1.95%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0009
- 1.94%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.92%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.003
- 1.92%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.95
-1.445
- 1.89%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.20
-0.08
- 1.87%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0032
- 1.78%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.30
-0.13
- 1.75%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.72%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.61
-0.01
- 1.61%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.96
0.06
+ 1.54%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.28
-0.05
- 1.5%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.91
-0.0287
- 1.48%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.31
-1.61
- 1.44%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0003
- 1.29%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0019
- 1.28%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.0007
- 1.17%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0005
- 1.16%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
0.0017
+ 1.15%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.61
-0.0064
- 1.04%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.86
-0.1745
- 1.02%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.95
-0.0199
- 1.01%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
0.0079
+ 1%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0021
- 0.99%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.34
-0.13
- 0.97%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.77
-0.57
- 0.91%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.57
-0.0129
- 0.81%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.91
0.43
+ 0.8%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.0011
- 0.59%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
0.0015
+ 0.56%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$107.76
0.485
+ 0.45%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0011
- 0.41%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.03
0.0399
+ 0.36%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.19
0.0069
+ 0.32%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.21
-0.0036
- 0.3%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.85
0.01
+ 0.26%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.65
-0.0014
- 0.22%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0004
- 0.21%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.27
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.00
0.0001
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.18
+ %
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.83
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.72
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.05
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

CannTrust Plummets 25% After Non-Compliance Ruling From Health Canada

Shares of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 25% early Monday after the company said it accepts a new negative Health Canada ... read more

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday