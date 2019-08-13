Market Overview

Michigan Moves To Tiered Fee System For Medical Marijuana
MITECHNEWS  
August 13, 2019
Michigan Moves To Tiered Fee System For Medical Marijuana
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced Thursday it is moving its medical program fee structure to a tier-based system based somewhat on the operation’s size, similar to what the agency put in place for the recreational market.

The current regulatory assessment, paid by licensees after they are fully approved by the state, is $10,000 for Class A growers, which have smaller operations, and $66,000 for the other license types. Safety compliance facilities do not pay a regulatory assessment.

Under the regulatory assessments for the next fiscal year, beginning October 1, 2019, Class A growers will still pay $10,000.

The agency has put in place a three-tier system with licensees paying relative to their operation’s size. There is a top, middle and bottom tier with larger operations at the top. New licensees will pay the middle-tier assessment when first getting approved.

Class B growers will pay $36,000, $30,000 or $24,000. Class C growers and processors will pay $67,000, $56,000 or $45,000. Provisioning centers and secure transporters will pay $52,000, $44,000 or $36,000.

The state had previously announced a tiered fee system with the recreational market, which will get going later this year. MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo noted then that the agency would move toward aligning some of the processes within the two programs.

This story was published by Gongwer News Service.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

