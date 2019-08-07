Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bernie Sanders Tells Joe Rogan He'll Legalize Marijuana If President
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
August 07, 2019 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Bernie Sanders Tells Joe Rogan He'll Legalize Marijuana If President
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By Brendan Bures, via The Fresh Toast. Provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis for publication.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders re-affirmed his pro-marijuana legalization stance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, but that doesn’t mean he’ll decriminalize all drugs.

Perhaps the most revelatory statement Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Joe Rogan’s podcast was his plan to reveal UFO and alien secrets should he become President. Going one step further, Sanders told Rogan “we’ll announce it on the show.” As in, Rogan’s show. Discovering that aliens exist through a comedian’s podcast would be the most 2020 thing ever.

But the conversation eventually turned to one of Rogan’s favorite topics — cannabis. Rogan brought up the flourishing black market in states like California. Though consumers prefer regulated, legally grown cannabis, the majority of consumers live in states without legalized cannabis. As a result, they buy unregulated, pesticide-filled bud, which sometimes contains traces of feces.

Rogan proposed this is a problem directly caused by cannabis prohibition.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Staff/Getty Images

“What I called for then and I call for now is the legalization of marijuana in America,” Sanders said. “Right now you have a federal law — it’s called the Controlled Substance Act. Here’s heroin, here’s marijuana — they’re at the same level. That is insane.

“Heroin is a killer drug,” he continued. You can argue the pluses and minuses of marijuana, but marijuana ain’t heroin. So we have to end that. That’s what I will do. As President of the United States, I believe we can do that through executive order. And I will do that."

Sanders also pointed to the disparity in driving through states like Nevada and California. On the same streets where residents could be pulled over and arrested for marijuana possession, now reigns giant billboard advertisements from cannabis corporations advertising their products. That shock led Sanders to praise the expungement work of clearing prior marijuana convictions by cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as a state like Illinois.

Related Story: Cory Booker Slams Joe Biden's Marijuana Reform Plan Ahead Of Detroit Dem Debate

However, when Rogan proposed decriminalizing all drugs, Sanders wasn’t exactly buying it.

“No, not at this point. You’re touching on a real tragedy, though,” Sanders said. “When we talk about criminal justice in America, we have over 2 million people in jail. They are disproportionately African America, Latino, and Native American. In the wealthiest country in the history of the world, what we have to do instead of building more jails and locking up more people, we really have to invest in our young people. Especially young people in distressed communities.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

Photo screenshot via PowerfulJRE YouTube

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Cannabis Bernie WeedCannabis News Politics Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
-0.6191
- 71.57%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$1.99
-1.0085
- 33.62%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
0.0046
+ 22.89%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
0.03
+ 17.65%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
-0.052
- 16.2%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.48
-0.615
- 15.04%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0194
+ 14.67%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.72
-0.2877
- 14.33%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.82
-0.1326
- 13.97%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.91
0.111
+ 13.89%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0095
+ 13.48%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.19
-0.027
- 12.44%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.001
- 12.2%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.34
0.0361
+ 11.89%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.52
1.21
+ 11.74%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.75
0.0761
+ 11.25%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0044
- 11%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.26
0.023
+ 9.62%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 9.52%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0031
- 9.47%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.029
- 9.21%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
-0.012
- 8.58%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$165.49
13.07
+ 8.57%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.90
-0.0836
- 8.53%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.68
0.13
+ 8.39%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
0.0018
+ 8.18%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.82
-0.07
- 7.87%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.004
- 7.69%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0054
- 7.57%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
-0.0368
- 7.48%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.26
-0.02
- 7.14%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0011
- 7.05%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.54
-0.115
- 6.95%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.42
-0.03
- 6.67%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0003
- 6.38%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.20
-0.0786
- 6.15%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0002
- 6.03%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.65
-0.041
- 5.98%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
-0.0192
- 5.92%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.77
-0.42
- 5.84%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
-0.0388
- 5.78%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.97
-0.12
- 5.74%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.46
-0.0862
- 5.58%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
-0.0109
- 5.4%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.71
-0.0399
- 5.32%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.79
-0.043
- 5.16%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0046
+ 5.11%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.51
-0.08
- 5.03%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.95
-0.1
- 4.88%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
-0.0096
- 4.81%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0045
- 4.78%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0015
+ 4.74%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
0.0086
+ 4.66%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.26
-0.1101
- 4.65%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.11
-0.19
- 4.42%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.009
- 4.33%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 4.29%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.23
-0.01
- 4.26%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.38
0.0559
+ 4.23%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.19
0.21
+ 4.22%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.17
-0.4015
- 4.2%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.50
0.1
+ 4.17%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.01
- 4.17%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.65
2.5
+ 4.16%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
0.0249
+ 4.12%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.48
-0.1927
- 4.12%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
-0.0068
- 4.12%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.0085
- 3.95%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.28
-0.05
- 3.76%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0101
- 3.73%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.88
-0.1105
- 3.7%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
0.0071
+ 3.59%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.58
-0.0215
- 3.57%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.98
-0.7196
- 3.48%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0032
- 3.47%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
-0.0033
- 3.44%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.85
-0.03
- 3.41%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.98
-0.17
- 3.3%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.61
-0.225
- 3.29%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.41
0.52
+ 3.27%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0014
+ 3.26%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.75
-0.0252
- 3.23%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.28
-0.2399
- 3.19%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.24
0.59
+ 3.16%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.28
-0.0089
- 3.08%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.01
-0.0638
- 3.07%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
-0.0175
- 2.99%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
-0.0113
- 2.97%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.73
-0.415
- 2.93%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
-0.021
- 2.91%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.83
-0.024
- 2.83%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.005
- 2.78%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.001
- 2.78%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.98
-0.081
- 2.65%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.23
0.0057
+ 2.58%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.83
-0.0218
- 2.56%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.59
-0.0657
- 2.48%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.57
-0.0395
- 2.45%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.40
-0.01
- 2.44%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.94
-0.264
- 2.36%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.26
-0.1266
- 2.35%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.06
0.07
+ 2.34%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0009
- 2.31%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.007
+ 2.26%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.0066
- 2.25%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.76
2.32
+ 2.24%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.12
0.305
+ 2.21%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
0.004
+ 2.15%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.54
-0.1202
- 2.12%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.0097
- 2.02%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.94
-0.39
- 2.02%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.57
-0.09
- 1.93%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.45
0.1
+ 1.87%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.38
-0.0068
- 1.76%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0012
+ 1.76%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.78
-0.0137
- 1.73%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.33
-0.075
- 1.7%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0051
- 1.68%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.85
-0.545
- 1.68%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.79
-0.03
- 1.65%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0017
- 1.6%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.57
0.35
+ 1.58%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.09
-0.0174
- 1.57%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.96
-0.0308
- 1.55%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
0.0021
+ 1.51%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
0.004
+ 1.48%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$80.35
1.165
+ 1.47%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
-0.02
- 1.46%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
-0.2422
- 1.42%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
-0.0049
- 1.42%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
0.005
+ 1.41%
Teradyne (TER)
$50.55
-0.71
- 1.39%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.16
-0.0303
- 1.38%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.11
0.1098
+ 1.37%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.80
0.065
+ 1.37%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.81
-0.025
- 1.36%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.90
-0.15
- 1.36%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.97
-0.56
- 1.32%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
-0.0059
- 1.31%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.0009
+ 1.3%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.20
-0.0026
- 1.3%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.64
-0.1642
- 1.28%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.57
0.0061
+ 1.09%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.32
-0.1775
- 0.87%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.96
-0.0425
- 0.85%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
0.006
+ 0.85%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
- 0.82%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.07
-0.0297
- 0.72%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.05
-0.12
- 0.7%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.39
-0.07
- 0.67%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.71
-0.0755
- 0.64%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.55
-0.38
- 0.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.36
0.158
+ 0.56%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.84
-0.0045
- 0.53%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.99
0.04
+ 0.5%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
-0.0032
- 0.46%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0001
- 0.43%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.19
-0.035
- 0.38%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.28
0.001
+ 0.36%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
0.0007
+ 0.35%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.19
0.01
+ 0.31%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.15
-0.0156
- 0.3%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$286.96
-0.77
- 0.27%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.53
0.0272
+ 0.26%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.51
0.275
+ 0.25%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.37
-0.0009
- 0.24%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
0.0007
+ 0.24%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.22%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.43
-0.0155
- 0.21%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
-0.0007
- 0.2%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$128.00
-0.25
- 0.19%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.59
-0.0025
- 0.16%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.56
-0.0007
- 0.13%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.14
0.14
+ 0.12%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
-0.01
- 0.1%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.87
0.0009
+ 0.1%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.65
0.005
+ 0.09%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
0.0001
+ 0.07%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
0.0001
+ 0.02%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.80
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.80
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.46
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market

The illicit or "black" cannabis market in Canada is valued at around $5 billion, and Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) wants to replace it with its legal ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

'The Next Evolution Of Cannabis Financing': Inside Harvest Health & Rec's $225-Million Loan

Last week, vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) and investment firm Torian ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How To Get Your Housing Finances In Order

Oregon Senator Wants Railroads To Alert Local Responders About Crude-By-Rail Shipments