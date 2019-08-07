Merida Capital Partners Leads Closure Of Henry's Original $11M Series B Investment

Cannabis brand Henry’s Original earlier this week closed an $11 million Series B funding round investment led by Merida Capital Partners.

Henry’s CEO Jamie Warm told Benzinga the funds will be used to expand its cultivation, processing, distribution, retail and marketing operations in California and other new markets.

“We have deep roots in California and as we enter our next stage of growth, the team at Merida Capital Partners will be critical to our ability to successfully scale, streamline supply chain operations and drive growth,” he said.

In addition to Merida Capital Partners, Henry’s Series B includes investments from Big Rock Partners, Delta Emerald Ventures and the majority of Series A investors – with funds managed by JW Asset Management.

Henry’s holds 13 California State licenses, 100,000 square feet of cultivation, processing and distribution capabilities, a retail dispensary license and offers Clean Green-certified flower and pre-roll products available in more than 250 dispensaries across the Golden State.

