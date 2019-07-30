Gainers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 0.64%, closing at $6.25.

(NYSE: ACB) shares gained 0.64%, closing at $6.25. Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 2.62%, to close at $5.49.

(NYSE: APHA) shares rose 2.62%, to close at $5.49. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 5.36% to close at $8.26.

(NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 5.36% to close at $8.26. India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares gained 0.8%, closing at $1.26.

(AMEX: IGC) shares gained 0.8%, closing at $1.26. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 1.9%, to close at $108.98.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 1.9%, to close at $108.98.





iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 1.12%, to close at $2.71.

(OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 1.12%, to close at $2.71. Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.78%, to close at $11.64.

(NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.78%, to close at $11.64. New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 5.41%, closing at $3.90.

(NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 5.41%, closing at $3.90. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 0.67% to close at $5.97.

(NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 0.67% to close at $5.97. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.08%, closing at $13.26.

(NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.08%, closing at $13.26. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.3%, to close at $40.76.

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.3%, to close at $40.76. Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 1.22%, to close at $2.49.

(NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 1.22%, to close at $2.49. cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 11.88% to close at $4.52, after annoucing partnerships with former NFL athletes.

(AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 11.88% to close at $4.52, after annoucing partnerships with former NFL athletes. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 0.28%, closing at $10.82.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Losers

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Related Stories:

Valeritas Rallies On Positive Preclinical Data For CBD Delivery Using Wearable Device

Value Of UK CBD Market Greater Than That Of Vitamin C & D Combined