Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 30, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 4:17pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 0.64%, closing at $6.25.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 2.62%, to close at $5.49.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 5.36% to close at $8.26.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares gained 0.8%, closing at $1.26.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 1.9%, to close at $108.98.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 1.12%, to close at $2.71.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.78%, to close at $11.64.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 5.41%, closing at $3.90.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 0.67% to close at $5.97.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.08%, closing at $13.26.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.3%, to close at $40.76.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 1.22%, to close at $2.49.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 11.88% to close at $4.52, after annoucing partnerships with former NFL athletes.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 0.28%, closing at $10.82.

Losers

  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.9%, to close at $33.20.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 2.32%, eventually closing at $13.92.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 1.38%, eventually closing at $2.15.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 3.06% to close at $7.96.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.12% to close at $164.05.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.67%, eventually closing at $4.20.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 2.4% to close at $2.03.
  • True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) shares fell 9.71% to close at $0.22, although it reported record annual revenue of CA$2.3 million, up by 65% from the comparable period.

Cannabis Movers

Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0068
- 45.95%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0002
+ 28.57%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.56
-0.1856
- 24.89%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.33
-0.1046
- 24.07%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.05
0.0085
+ 20.45%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.90
0.15
+ 20%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
-0.0073
- 19.57%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.09
0.0137
+ 18.05%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0027
- 16.26%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
0.0485
+ 16.17%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
0.0291
+ 16.17%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.49
0.47
+ 15.56%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.75
-0.13
- 14.77%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.038
- 14.31%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0104
+ 13.94%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0065
- 12.33%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.66
0.0715
+ 12.08%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
-0.0403
- 11.87%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.53
0.48
+ 11.85%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
-0.009
- 11.25%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.21
-0.0229
- 9.96%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$18.23
1.64
+ 9.89%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0098
- 9.75%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.45
0.4652
+ 9.33%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
0.0025
+ 9.07%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.60
-0.0551
- 8.41%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.28
-0.0255
- 8.36%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0059
- 7.38%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
-0.0099
- 7.27%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0042
- 7.09%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
0.012
+ 7.06%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
0.0187
+ 6.9%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.65
-0.0451
- 6.49%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 6.41%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.32
0.48
+ 6.12%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.71
-0.11
- 6.06%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0191
- 5.98%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.25
0.125
+ 5.9%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.87
-0.1133
- 5.7%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0015
- 5.66%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
-0.015
- 5.66%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.36
0.0187
+ 5.57%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.0131
+ 5.53%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.68
0.193
+ 5.53%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0038
+ 5.43%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
0.0083
+ 5.28%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
-0.0137
- 5.27%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$17.56
0.868
+ 5.2%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0058
- 5%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.58
0.0275
+ 4.98%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.33
0.0151
+ 4.87%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0022
+ 4.84%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.57
0.21
+ 4.82%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0024
- 4.8%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.99
0.54
+ 4.72%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
0.0018
+ 4.71%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.40
0.06
+ 4.48%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
0.0083
+ 4.33%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
0.0065
+ 4.17%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.65
0.0257
+ 4.15%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.60
-0.41
- 4.1%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.76
-0.032
- 4.05%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
0.0021
+ 4.02%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.39
0.015
+ 4%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$20.92
-0.87
- 3.99%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.19
-0.17
- 3.9%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.35
0.0131
+ 3.89%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
0.0077
+ 3.86%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.008
- 3.85%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.87
-2.59
- 3.84%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.22
0.0082
+ 3.84%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.09
0.04
+ 3.81%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.75
0.865
+ 3.78%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
0.0075
+ 3.76%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
-0.0023
- 3.71%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.12
-0.08
- 3.64%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.29
0.01
+ 3.57%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
-0.0123
- 3.53%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.22
0.3
+ 3.36%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.19
-0.18
- 3.35%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.33
-0.08
- 3.32%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.81
-0.5652
- 3.25%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.77
0.3669
+ 3.22%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.00
0.12
+ 3.09%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.79
-0.025
- 3.09%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.96
-0.251
- 3.06%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.34
0.35
+ 2.92%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.22
-0.0066
- 2.92%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.68
-0.0202
- 2.89%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.83
0.1354
+ 2.88%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.49
0.15
+ 2.81%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.45
-0.0129
- 2.8%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.65
-0.0454
- 2.68%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.08
0.0021
+ 2.63%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.81
-0.0219
- 2.63%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
0.0196
+ 2.51%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.77
0.14
+ 2.49%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
-0.0085
- 2.45%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
0.01
+ 2.44%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.28
0.0302
+ 2.42%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.03
-0.05
- 2.4%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.91
-0.34
- 2.39%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
0.0106
+ 2.37%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.64
-0.0156
- 2.36%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.99
0.4499
+ 2.3%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.05
-0.07
- 2.24%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
-0.0021
- 2.12%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
0.015
+ 2.07%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
0.0051
+ 2%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.80
-0.0971
- 1.98%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$108.97
2.0101
+ 1.88%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
0.0055
+ 1.88%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$128.85
2.34
+ 1.85%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.00
-0.24
- 1.81%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.55
-0.21
- 1.79%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.79%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.18
-0.0215
- 1.79%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
-0.0111
- 1.76%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$63.13
1.09
+ 1.76%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.91
0.0495
+ 1.73%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.0006
+ 1.69%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.15
-0.17
- 1.65%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.74
-0.075
- 1.56%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.79
-0.09
- 1.53%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$84.47
1.27
+ 1.53%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.46
0.02
+ 1.39%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0039
- 1.38%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.15
-0.03
- 1.38%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.48
0.02
+ 1.37%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.33%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.05
-0.1075
- 1.32%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.95
0.0123
+ 1.31%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.53
0.0189
+ 1.25%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0003
+ 1.22%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.83
-0.0099
- 1.18%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.08
0.07
+ 1.16%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.91
0.0101
+ 1.12%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$164.06
-1.85
- 1.12%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.71
0.03
+ 1.12%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.73
-0.0076
- 1.04%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.30
1.03
+ 1.01%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.72
0.0071
+ 1%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
-0.0059
- 0.94%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.74
0.0066
+ 0.9%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.27
0.16
+ 0.8%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.38
-0.011
- 0.79%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.65
0.0049
+ 0.76%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.35
0.01
+ 0.75%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.26
0.045
+ 0.72%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.90
0.0059
+ 0.67%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
-0.0021
- 0.65%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
-0.0011
- 0.63%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.31
-0.19
- 0.57%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.73
0.0089
+ 0.52%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.001
- 0.5%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.20
0.02
+ 0.48%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.25
0.059
+ 0.48%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.45
-0.01
- 0.41%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.17
-0.009
- 0.41%
Teradyne (TER)
$57.36
-0.23
- 0.4%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.80
0.16
+ 0.39%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.28
0.05
+ 0.38%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.02
0.015
+ 0.37%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.95
0.02
+ 0.34%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.82
0.03
+ 0.28%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.0015
+ 0.25%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.22
-0.01
- 0.24%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.83
0.3102
+ 0.24%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.13
-0.0026
- 0.23%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.79
-0.7
- 0.23%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.30
0.01
+ 0.16%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
0.0003
+ 0.14%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.19
0.02
+ 0.07%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
0.0003
+ 0.06%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.31
0.01
+ 0.06%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0.02%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.09
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.42
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.14
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight

The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more

KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) on Friday announced its acquisition of a new cannabis biotech company CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. CannBioRx Life ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

