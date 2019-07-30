Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 30, 2019
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 0.64%, closing at $6.25.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 2.62%, to close at $5.49.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares increased by 5.36% to close at $8.26.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares gained 0.8%, closing at $1.26.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 1.9%, to close at $108.98.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares rose 1.12%, to close at $2.71.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 0.78%, to close at $11.64.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 5.41%, closing at $3.90.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 0.67% to close at $5.97.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 0.08%, closing at $13.26.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.3%, to close at $40.76.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 1.22%, to close at $2.49.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares increased by 11.88% to close at $4.52, after annoucing partnerships with former NFL athletes.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 0.28%, closing at $10.82.
Losers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 0.9%, to close at $33.20.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 2.32%, eventually closing at $13.92.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 1.38%, eventually closing at $2.15.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 3.06% to close at $7.96.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.12% to close at $164.05.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.67%, eventually closing at $4.20.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 2.4% to close at $2.03.
- True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) shares fell 9.71% to close at $0.22, although it reported record annual revenue of CA$2.3 million, up by 65% from the comparable period.
