Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Value Of UK CBD Market Greater Than That Of Vitamin C & D Combined
New Frontier Data  
July 30, 2019 11:24am   Comments
Share:
Value Of UK CBD Market Greater Than That Of Vitamin C & D Combined
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Research has demonstrated that the UK CBD market is a lot larger than original estimates. Reliable research commissioned by the London based Centre for Medicinal Cannabis puts a £300M ($375M) value on the current UK annual consumer spending. It is forecast that this market is growing in double digits each year and will hit £1B per year by 2015.

Uncertainty in the industry surrounding CBD products – due to recent EFSA Novel Foods classification updates (link to previous blog post) – has not dampened the UK CBD market. CBD is legal in the UK and not classed as a controlled substance, unlike THC. The vagueness of the laws governing CBD in the UK has given rise to a profitable, competitive and largely unregulated sector offering a diverse range of retail products.

Any product containing CBD that is used for medicinal purposes is classed as a medicine in the UK and must have a product license, CBD products must therefore avoid making any medical claims or face enforcement by the MHRA.

This legality around medicinal claims contradicts what people use the product for. A sizeable proportion of regular CBD users are deriving – or claiming to experience – a medicinal or therapeutic benefit from the CBD they buy. Most UK consumers of CBD products make their purchases online, despite their wide availability in High Street pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets.

The UK's strengths in pharmaceuticals means it is likely to play an important role in the development of pharma-grade CBD. There has been a steep rise in the number of studies globally into CBD's therapeutic potential with 1 in 10 of these studies underway in the UK.

A clear signal that under-regulation is a problem for consumers was the results of a series of blind tests on popular CBD oils on the UK market. The biggest issues related to the accuracy of labels; the presence of controlled substances and some contaminants; and in one example from a high street pharmacy, the complete absence of any cannabinoids.

Only 38% of the products tested were within 10% of the advertised CBD content and 38% of products had less than 50% of the advertised CBD content. Almost half of the selected products had measurable levels of THC or CBN thus making them technically illegal in the UK. One product even had 3.8% ethanol which is over the 3.4% threshold that would qualify it as an alcoholic beverage.

It is illegal for UK farmers to process the flowers and leaves of hemp – a necessary step to produce CBD. The result is that all CBD on the UK market is cultivated and processed in other European countries, such as Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Poland, and Czechia. UK hemp farmers can only watch consumers spending hundreds of millions of pounds on products that are 100% imported.

A change to the law would make hemp a far more profitable crop in the UK. There was overwhelming support from three quarters of respondents to a YouGov survey when asked whether UK hemp farmers should have the freedom to process the flowers and leaves of hemp crops grown in the UK to supply CBD.

Testing information for data

The first major third-party testing exercise to be undertaken of CBD products in the United Kingdom was commissioned for this report. In total, 30 oil products available in the UK (both on and offline) were selected for the blind testing exercise using PhytoVista – a reputable UK-based laboratory.

  • The exercise was designed to verify the range of quality of those CBD products being sold today, and to determine where the areas of concern might be. Those areas were defined as health and safety, consumer rights, and criminal law.
  • The results are highly revealing and provide a good overview of the true nature of the CBD products being sold in the UK. They reveal a wide range in terms of quality, and some concerning poor practice in a minority of cases. The best products are of very high quality and are good options for today's consumers, but a larger group of products present issues in one area or another.
  • The biggest issues related to accuracy of labelling, the presence of controlled substances and some contaminants, and — in one example from a High Street pharmacy — the complete absence of any cannabinoids. Highlights:
  • Only 11/29 (38%) of the products were within 10% of the advertised CBD content, and 11/29 products (38%) had less than 50% of the advertised CBD content. One product had 0% CBD.
  • Almost half (45%) of the selected products had measurable levels of THC (mean content 0.04%) or CBN (mean content 0.01%), and thus technically illegal within the UK.
  • One sample had ZERO cannabinoid content – this was a High Street pharmacy product (30 ml) retailing for £90.
  • One product had 3.8% ethanol (3.4% qualifies as an alcoholic beverage)
  • Dichoromethane was detectable in 7 products (3.8-13.1 ppm) and cyclohexane was found in one product (27.9 ppm). However, such percentages of solvents and heavy metals are still below the permitted daily dose levels in pharmaceutical products, though above food limit safety levels.

Other data

Two new surveys conducted in May and June 2019 by Dynata and YouGov indicates that between 8- 11% of UK adults respectively – approximately 4-6 million people – have tried CBD.

Those who had consumed cannabis to help alleviate symptoms of any kind were significantly more likely than the group as a whole to have used CBD products in the last year – almost 6 times more likely.

Overall, 7% of the population have used cannabis for medicinal purposes in the past year, rising to 41% among those who have used CBD in the past year.

And support for legalisation of cannabis increases from 47% among the total population to 75% among past year CBD users.

The size of the UK CBD market is more than 5x larger than an estimate by the Cannabis Trades Association of 250,000 users rather than 1.3 million, a market  larger than the total UK Vitamin D (£145M) and Vitamin C markets (£119M) combined.

The post Value of UK CBD Market Greater Than That of Vitamin C & D Combined appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced From Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBDCannabis News Eurozone Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
0.0189
+ 53.39%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0068
- 45.95%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.0254
+ 34.05%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.05
0.0085
+ 20.45%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.90
0.15
+ 20%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 16.67%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 14.29%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.0335
- 12.62%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0089
- 11.73%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.009
- 9%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.60
-0.055
- 8.4%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.006
- 7.5%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
0.0192
+ 7.12%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.002
+ 6.67%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0077
- 6.64%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.02
-0.35
- 6.52%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.26
-0.018
- 6.37%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.25
0.1328
+ 6.26%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0032
- 6.17%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.56
0.97
+ 5.85%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.53
-3.93
- 5.83%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.65
0.3099
+ 5.8%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
-0.0194
- 5.72%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
0.033
+ 5.57%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.51
-0.0287
- 5.35%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.36
0.0172
+ 5.09%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0025
- 5%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.77
-0.04
- 4.94%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.30
-0.11
- 4.56%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.70
-0.033
- 4.5%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.98
-0.14
- 4.49%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
-0.0155
- 4.46%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0031
- 4.43%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.50
0.06
+ 4.17%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
0.0065
+ 4.17%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
-0.05
- 4.17%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.15
-0.0063
- 4.06%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.86
0.46
+ 4.04%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.61
-0.4
- 4%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
-0.0071
- 3.99%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.71
-0.6626
- 3.81%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
-0.0076
- 3.81%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.22
0.008
+ 3.77%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
-0.0095
- 3.64%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.19
0.14
+ 3.46%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
0.0144
+ 3.43%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.60
0.117
+ 3.36%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.76
-0.06
- 3.31%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.57
0.0175
+ 3.17%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.81
-0.0255
- 3.06%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$17.20
0.508
+ 3.04%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.32
0.0092
+ 2.97%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
0.0057
+ 2.86%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.50
0.04
+ 2.74%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.05
0.21
+ 2.68%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.28
0.0326
+ 2.61%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.77
0.0194
+ 2.6%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.35
-0.0092
- 2.56%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.23
-0.0058
- 2.43%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
-0.0069
- 2.33%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
0.0006
+ 2.3%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.35
0.135
+ 2.17%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$8.04
-0.1747
- 2.13%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.09
0.1052
+ 2.11%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.50
0.2746
+ 2.08%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.0043
+ 2.04%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
0.0075
+ 2%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.92
0.38
+ 1.94%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.25
-0.0049
- 1.92%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.04
-0.04
- 1.92%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.07
0.02
+ 1.9%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
-0.0067
- 1.9%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0005
- 1.89%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.66
0.21
+ 1.83%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.16
0.0206
+ 1.81%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
-0.0003
- 1.8%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.67
-0.0304
- 1.79%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.79%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.0009
- 1.76%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0054
- 1.69%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$108.75
1.79
+ 1.67%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.42
-0.04
- 1.63%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.02
-0.23
- 1.61%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.94
0.059
+ 1.52%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.63
-0.16
- 1.48%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.75
-0.07
- 1.45%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.15
-0.0309
- 1.42%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.17
-0.06
- 1.42%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.80
-0.79
- 1.37%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 1.33%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.93
-0.08
- 1.33%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.33%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
0.003
+ 1.31%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.19
-0.135
- 1.31%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.28%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.53
0.019
+ 1.26%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.03
0.11
+ 1.23%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.41
0.0169
+ 1.22%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0003
+ 1.22%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.65
-0.0078
- 1.19%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.00
0.07
+ 1.18%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.83
-0.0098
- 1.17%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.33
0.0038
+ 1.17%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.33
0.138
+ 1.13%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.41
0.0493
+ 1.13%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.09
-0.15
- 1.13%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.96
-0.045
- 1.12%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.34
0.0035
+ 1.04%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.15
-0.349
- 1.04%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.82
-0.06
- 1.02%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.44
-0.0043
- 0.96%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.22
0.04
+ 0.96%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.88
-0.0084
- 0.94%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.64
-0.0061
- 0.94%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
-0.0059
- 0.94%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.32
-0.04
- 0.92%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.70
0.0064
+ 0.92%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.57
0.528
+ 0.85%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.66
-0.1
- 0.85%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.18
-0.0015
- 0.83%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.74
0.006
+ 0.82%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.55
1.04
+ 0.82%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.86
-0.04
- 0.82%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.96
0.3161
+ 0.78%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.33
-0.01
- 0.75%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
-0.0099
- 0.74%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.30
-0.0022
- 0.73%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.20
0.015
+ 0.69%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.65
-0.145
- 0.67%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.00
0.013
+ 0.65%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.23
0.0015
+ 0.65%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$164.85
-1.065
- 0.64%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
0.0036
+ 0.59%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.67
-0.015
- 0.56%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.21
-0.09
- 0.52%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.001
- 0.5%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.05
0.06
+ 0.5%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.72
0.0223
+ 0.48%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.0028
+ 0.47%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0001
- 0.45%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.71
-0.0029
- 0.41%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
0.0019
+ 0.41%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.19
0.0802
+ 0.4%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.97
0.09
+ 0.39%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.37
-1.12
- 0.37%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.85
-0.01
- 0.35%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.73
0.0056
+ 0.33%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.94
0.0023
+ 0.25%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.21
0.044
+ 0.16%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.30
0.01
+ 0.16%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$102.41
0.14
+ 0.14%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.08
0.0001
+ 0.13%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.16
0.005
+ 0.06%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
0.0002
+ 0.05%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.16
-0.04
- 0.05%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.70
0.0003
+ 0.04%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.48
-0.0407
- 0.03%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.20
-0.0006
- 0.03%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.09
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.63
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.63
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.73
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.02
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.88
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.78
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.14
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight

The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more

KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) on Friday announced its acquisition of a new cannabis biotech company CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. CannBioRx Life ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Port Report: DB Schenker Adding Online Freight Quotes