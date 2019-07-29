The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), a fund managed by Innovation Shares with CNBC’s Jon and Pete Najarian as advisors, on July 26 announced the availability of put and call options.

The options are listed on the NYSE Arca Options and NYSE American Options markets.

“As the cannabis sector attracts more institutional investors and professional traders, having options available on THCX is an important step in building the fund's position as the go-to capital markets tool for cannabis exposure," Matt Markiewicz, Managing Director at Innovation Shares, told Benzinga. "We are extremely encouraged thus far by the trading volumes in THCX and having options list this soon after the launch of the fund signals to us that investor reception of this pure-play cannabis ETF has been very positive."

The Cannabis ETF is a passively managed, pure-play exchange traded fund that invests in 35 cannabis stocks and rebalances once a month. Management fees stand at 70 bps, below The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) and The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO), which boast 0.75% and 0.74% management fees, respectively.

