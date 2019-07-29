Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

You Can Now Trade Options For This Cannabis ETF
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
You Can Now Trade Options For This Cannabis ETF
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), a fund managed by Innovation Shares with CNBC’s Jon and Pete Najarian as advisors, on July 26 announced the availability of put and call options.

The options are listed on the NYSE Arca Options and NYSE American Options markets.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“As the cannabis sector attracts more institutional investors and professional traders, having options available on THCX is an important step in building the fund's position as the go-to capital markets tool for cannabis exposure," Matt Markiewicz, Managing Director at Innovation Shares, told Benzinga. "We are extremely encouraged thus far by the trading volumes in THCX and having options list this soon after the launch of the fund signals to us that investor reception of this pure-play cannabis ETF has been very positive."

The Cannabis ETF is a passively managed, pure-play exchange traded fund that invests in 35 cannabis stocks and rebalances once a month. Management fees stand at 70 bps, below The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) and The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO), which boast 0.75% and 0.74% management fees, respectively.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Jon Najarian Matt Markiewicz Pete NajarianCannabis Sector ETFs Options Markets ETFs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + THCX)

The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More
The SAFE Banking Hearing: Congressional Committee Hears Testimony On Cannabis, Worker Safety, Legal Protection
Cannabis ETF Grows Again As Tim Seymour's Fund Enters The Fray
RegTalk: What Public Data Reveals About Oklahoma's Cannabis Industry
Every Major Legislative Win Related To Cannabis Is Included In The Marijuana Policy Project's 2019 Report
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Senate To Hold Hearings On Regulation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
-0.0195
- 35.52%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
-0.0296
- 31.83%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.003
+ 25.42%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0044
- 16.74%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.31
-0.0597
- 16.13%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.25
-0.62
- 16.02%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0291
- 14.1%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.0079
- 13.41%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.006
+ 12.94%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.005
- 12.5%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.70
-0.5
- 11.9%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.83
0.0829
+ 11.05%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.66
0.0604
+ 10.14%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
-0.0264
- 10.04%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.75
0.0668
+ 9.81%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.65
-0.07
- 9.72%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.51
1.3938
+ 9.22%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
-0.025
- 9.09%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
-0.0136
- 7.97%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.0183
- 7.96%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.18
-0.0154
- 7.95%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.08
-0.0065
- 7.66%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.33
-0.11
- 7.64%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.73
-0.0575
- 7.32%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.004
+ 7.14%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0023
- 7.14%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 6.85%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0028
- 6.83%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
-0.0075
- 6.7%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.24
0.255
+ 6.4%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.10
-0.8125
- 6.29%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0022
- 6.21%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
0.02
+ 6.06%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.63
-0.68
- 6.01%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
0.0246
+ 6%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
0.0042
+ 5.87%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
-0.0313
- 5.84%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.34
-0.021
- 5.77%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.41
0.13
+ 5.7%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0154
- 5.65%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.21
-0.0721
- 5.61%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
0.0157
+ 5.22%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.73
-0.0399
- 5.18%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 5.17%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
-0.0242
- 5.14%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.51
0.17
+ 5.09%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.31
0.0148
+ 5.03%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.14
0.0065
+ 5.02%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0022
+ 4.84%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0101
- 4.81%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.20
-0.7001
- 4.7%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.31
-0.064
- 4.65%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.05
-0.05
- 4.55%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.01
-0.19
- 4.52%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.16
0.05
+ 4.5%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
0.0254
+ 4.47%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0025
+ 4.37%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.0239
+ 4.22%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.20
0.048
+ 4.17%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.15
-0.0911
- 4.06%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.30
-0.0548
- 4.06%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
-0.0194
- 4.04%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.30
-0.18
- 4.02%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0108
- 3.92%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.23
-0.009
- 3.77%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.05
-0.08
- 3.76%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.85
-0.11
- 3.72%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.30
0.0107
+ 3.72%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
0.0055
+ 3.66%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0006
+ 3.65%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.73
-0.0653
- 3.64%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.92
-0.034
- 3.58%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.88
0.03
+ 3.53%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.18
-0.0797
- 3.53%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.61
-1.225
- 3.52%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.28
0.0094
+ 3.5%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.81
-0.065
- 3.48%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
0.0099
+ 3.45%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
-0.0027
- 3.44%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.42
-0.58
- 3.41%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.95
0.29
+ 3.35%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.68
-1.41
- 3.35%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.11
-0.1414
- 3.33%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.64
-0.0214
- 3.22%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.43
-0.08
- 3.19%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.33
0.01
+ 3.13%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
-0.02
- 3.13%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.23
-0.0074
- 3.08%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.22
-0.19
- 2.96%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.33
0.0093
+ 2.9%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
0.0117
+ 2.9%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.35
-0.16
- 2.9%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.21
-0.0653
- 2.86%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.01
-0.0579
- 2.8%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.73
-0.136
- 2.79%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
-0.0109
- 2.77%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.002
+ 2.74%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.40
0.17
+ 2.73%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
0.021
+ 2.73%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$8.06
0.212
+ 2.7%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.47
-0.04
- 2.65%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.34
-0.1444
- 2.64%
Teradyne (TER)
$57.84
1.485
+ 2.64%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.94
-0.155
- 2.55%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.69
-0.0701
- 2.54%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
-0.0078
- 2.53%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
0.0064
+ 2.51%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.0009
- 2.5%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.41
-0.2598
- 2.43%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
0.004
+ 2.41%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0006
- 2.4%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
-0.0178
- 2.34%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.51
-0.53
- 2.3%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.84
-0.13
- 2.18%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.68
-0.0152
- 2.17%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.71
-0.0375
- 2.15%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$126.92
2.67
+ 2.15%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.0045
- 2.14%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.36
-0.095
- 2.13%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.78
-0.0166
- 2.08%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.002
+ 2.06%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.22
0.0042
+ 1.96%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.70
-0.41
- 1.85%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
-0.003
- 1.83%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.38
-0.025
- 1.79%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0008
+ 1.78%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.85
0.0149
+ 1.77%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.54
0.2
+ 1.76%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.11
-0.4903
- 1.71%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.22
-0.2116
- 1.7%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.06
0.0848
+ 1.7%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
0.001
+ 1.64%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0132
- 1.57%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.07
-0.96
- 1.52%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
-0.009
- 1.46%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
0.0027
+ 1.43%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.12
-0.1135
- 1.38%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.0031
- 1.35%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.53
0.02
+ 1.32%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.78
-0.15
- 1.26%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.66
-0.0083
- 1.24%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.63
-0.07
- 1.23%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.001
+ 1.22%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.03
-0.124
- 1.22%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.91
-0.0112
- 1.22%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0003
- 1.12%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.65
0.05
+ 1.09%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.95
-0.0102
- 1.06%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
-0.0075
- 1.03%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.90
-0.05
- 1.01%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.04
0.04
+ 1%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.11
-0.13
- 0.98%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.26
-0.11
- 0.97%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.56
0.0049
+ 0.88%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.83
0.065
+ 0.84%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.0028
- 0.78%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.36
-0.01
- 0.73%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
-0.002
- 0.71%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$106.93
-0.74
- 0.69%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$102.77
-0.69
- 0.67%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
-0.0003
- 0.6%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.38
-0.738
- 0.58%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.61
0.1125
+ 0.58%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.20
0.0896
+ 0.52%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.01
-0.1011
- 0.5%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
0.0016
+ 0.49%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.32
0.0013
+ 0.41%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.88
-0.0223
- 0.38%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.04
-0.01
- 0.33%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.10
0.007
+ 0.33%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
-0.01
- 0.28%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0.27%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.14
-0.011
- 0.26%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.74
-0.18
- 0.21%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.44
-0.12
- 0.18%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0.16%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.58
-0.38
- 0.13%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0.11%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.19
-0.12
- 0.07%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
0.0001
+ 0.06%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
-0.0003
- 0.04%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.10
0.004
+ 0.03%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight

The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more

KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) on Friday announced its acquisition of a new cannabis biotech company CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. CannBioRx Life ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ryder System's Q2 Earnings Outlook