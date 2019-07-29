The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a number of companies will present their results, in addition to other developments. Here's what you should look forward to.

Earnings

On Monday, July 29, three companies are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings: Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC), SOL Global Investments Corp (OTC: SOLCF) and True Leaf Brands Inc (OTC: TRLFF).

On Tuesday, July 30, before the opening bell, VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTC: VVCIF) will publish its report, while Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31.

Last but not least, Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), which is one of the largest cannabis companies in the space, will release its results after the market close on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More

Other Corporate News

Another event that should be on your radar is the Sundial Growers IPO on the NASDAQ market. The Canadian cannabis producer plans to raise $130 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14.

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF) is set to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 29, while its stock on the TSX Venture Exchange will be delisted.

Medical cannabis producer Freyherr International plans to start trading on the London NEX exchange on July 30. Freyherr is the U.K. parent of a Slovenian-based company specialized in cannabis cultivation and production of concentrates and extracts.

Following a positive vote by stockholders and the board of directors on July 1, Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTC: MCOA) will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares at a ratio of 1-for-60. On Aug. 1, the stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!