Dynatrace Holdings LLC (DT) will issue nearly 35.6 million shares between $11 and $13 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 12.3% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $532 million. Founded in 2014, Dynatrace provides cloud monitoring to optimize and improve the customer support of digital applications.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) will issue 2.9 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 42% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $53.4 million. Since its inception in 1977, the sushi chain has grown to operate more than 400 dining sites across Japan, Taiwan and five U.S. states.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 22% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $92 million. Headquartered in San Francisco, the biotech company develops oral therapies for oncological and inflammatory diseases.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) will issue 10 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 12.1% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $161 million. The Alberta cannabis producer markets six product series for Canadian consumers.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) will issue 4 million shares between $7.50 and $9.50 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $43.7 million. Based in Beijing, Wimi supports advertisers and entertainment companies with holographic software, content production and content distribution.

