Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 26, 2019
Gainers
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 16.92%, closing at $2.28, rallying after the annoucement of the immediate termination of CEO Peter Aceto.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares rose 5.34%, to close at $7.85, after welcoming the FDA to regulate the CBD market.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 5.15%, to close at $7.76.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 3.23% to close at $166.31, after gaining EMP panel backing for Epidiolex.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 2.21%, closing at $107.72.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 0.54%, to close at $3.72.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 3.65%, to close at $5.97.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 1.2% to close at $5.90, amid annoucements of the advance purchase of 60,000 kilograms of dried hemp flower.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.77% to close at $13.20.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 0.62% to close at $42.09.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares gained 2.9%, closing at $11.37.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 5.5%, to close at $4.22.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 3.29%, to close at $11.31.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.23% to close at $6.41.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 5.65%, to close at $5.51.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.74% to close at $34.82.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 0.47%, to close at $14.90.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 2.93%, to close at $3.98.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.78% to close at $2.13.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $2.50.
