Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 26, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 26, 2019
Gainers

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.23% to close at $6.41.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 5.65%, to close at $5.51.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.74% to close at $34.82.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 0.47%, to close at $14.90.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 2.93%, to close at $3.98.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.78% to close at $2.13.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 0.0%, to close at $2.50.

Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0034
- 82.93%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0038
+ 47.5%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.03
-0.0268
- 45.5%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
0.247
+ 44.91%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.00
-0.9
- 23.08%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.0067
+ 22.57%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.41
0.06
+ 17.14%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.28
0.3301
+ 16.93%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 16.67%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
-0.0053
- 16.53%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
0.0503
+ 16.24%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0135
- 15.88%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.0074
+ 15.07%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0052
- 14.86%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.31
0.0371
+ 13.62%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0095
+ 13.48%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.28
-0.0439
- 13.46%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.92
-0.14
- 13.21%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.011
- 13.1%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.93
0.09
+ 10.71%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.35
0.1259
+ 10.29%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.12
0.938
+ 10.22%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.59
-0.0659
- 10.09%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.68
0.0612
+ 9.86%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0077
- 9.47%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.79
0.0675
+ 9.37%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.80
0.395
+ 8.97%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.29
0.31
+ 7.79%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
0.0118
+ 7.75%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0021
- 7.69%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.38
0.0951
+ 7.4%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.48
0.3763
+ 7.37%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.95
0.19
+ 6.88%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0199
- 6.79%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
-0.0089
- 6.75%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.87
0.49
+ 6.64%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.45
0.09
+ 6.62%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 6.35%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
-0.001
- 6.06%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.47
-0.3505
- 6.02%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.019
- 5.94%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.57
-0.035
- 5.83%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.76
0.152
+ 5.82%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.61
-0.22
- 5.74%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.02
- 5.71%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0041
- 5.68%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.71
-0.0413
- 5.51%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
-0.0058
- 5.29%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
0.0075
+ 5.24%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.82
0.369
+ 4.95%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.77
0.0834
+ 4.94%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.33
0.1522
+ 4.79%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.80
0.2162
+ 4.72%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.27
0.57
+ 4.49%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$14.96
0.6318
+ 4.41%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.28
-0.1
- 4.2%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
0.06
+ 4.17%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 3.91%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.21
0.0074
+ 3.7%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.35
0.399
+ 3.64%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.21
0.0073
+ 3.61%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.30
-0.011
- 3.54%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.85
-0.0297
- 3.38%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.43
5.33
+ 3.31%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.10
0.035
+ 3.3%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.72
-0.024
- 3.23%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.50
0.14
+ 3.21%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.94
0.181
+ 3.14%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.40
-0.0126
- 3.07%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.37
0.0109
+ 3.04%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.36
0.04
+ 3.03%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.36
0.0106
+ 3.03%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.38
0.33
+ 2.99%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$63.08
1.75
+ 2.85%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.08
-0.06
- 2.8%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.55
-0.0156
- 2.77%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.0059
- 2.76%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.29
-0.0083
- 2.74%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.32
-0.009
- 2.74%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.32
-0.009
- 2.71%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.51
-0.0409
- 2.64%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.02
-0.08
- 2.58%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0013
- 2.53%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
-0.0044
- 2.51%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 2.46%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.22
0.0523
+ 2.41%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
-0.0006
- 2.34%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0026
- 2.27%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
0.007
+ 2.24%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.49
-0.0111
- 2.23%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
0.0016
+ 2.23%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.00
-0.0901
- 2.2%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.74
0.015
+ 2.07%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.24
-0.005
- 2.05%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.14
0.3999
+ 2.03%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
0.0003
+ 2.01%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.93
-0.0184
- 1.95%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.89
0.0926
+ 1.93%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.25
0.156
+ 1.93%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
-0.0045
- 1.84%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.20
0.11
+ 1.81%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
0.0045
+ 1.8%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$107.25
1.88
+ 1.78%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.11
-0.0368
- 1.71%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.48
0.075
+ 1.7%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.80
0.03
+ 1.69%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.71
-0.19
- 1.6%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.11
0.095
+ 1.58%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.69
-0.0899
- 1.56%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.10
0.35
+ 1.54%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
-0.0009
- 1.51%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.70
0.125
+ 1.46%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.40
-0.02
- 1.41%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.76
-0.01
- 1.3%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.07
-0.0262
- 1.25%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.41
-0.08
- 1.23%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
-0.0007
- 1.23%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.0025
- 1.22%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.99
0.0597
+ 1.21%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
-0.0012
- 1.21%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.90
0.07
+ 1.2%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
0.01
+ 1.19%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
-0.0081
- 1.18%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.51
0.0175
+ 1.17%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.06
0.19
+ 1.13%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
-0.0031
- 1.11%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
-0.0046
- 1.09%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.59
0.73
+ 1.09%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.51
0.61
+ 1.09%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.56
0.006
+ 1.08%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.11
-0.14
- 1.06%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.19
0.002
+ 1.05%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
-0.001
- 1.02%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.95
0.04
+ 1.02%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$124.27
1.23
+ 1%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.78
0.0077
+ 1%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.0021
- 0.93%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.24
-0.0211
- 0.93%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
-0.0034
- 0.92%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.96
0.0088
+ 0.92%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
- 0.88%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.84
-0.13
- 0.87%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.22
0.0017
+ 0.79%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.77
0.0058
+ 0.76%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.17
0.03
+ 0.72%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$302.11
2.14
+ 0.71%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.53
0.19
+ 0.67%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.49
0.13
+ 0.67%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$34.84
-0.235
- 0.67%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.57
0.0038
+ 0.67%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
0.0019
+ 0.64%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0018
+ 0.63%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.11
-0.0067
- 0.6%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
-0.005
- 0.59%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.21
0.0836
+ 0.49%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.60
0.0029
+ 0.48%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
0.0021
+ 0.45%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
0.0009
+ 0.44%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
-0.0011
- 0.43%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.51
0.01
+ 0.4%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$13.01
0.05
+ 0.39%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.98
0.15
+ 0.36%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.21
0.0141
+ 0.34%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0002
- 0.33%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.38
-0.0375
- 0.33%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.26%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
0.0004
+ 0.24%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.66
0.0014
+ 0.21%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
0.0009
+ 0.21%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.49
0.21
+ 0.2%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.62
-0.02
- 0.19%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.93
-0.1699
- 0.13%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.98
-0.01
- 0.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.39
0.0052
+ 0.04%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.83
0.035
+ 0.04%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.15
0.0011
+ 0.03%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
-0.0001
- 0.02%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.29
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.76
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
