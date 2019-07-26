Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GW Pharma Receives EU Regulatory Agency Panel Backing For Epidiolex
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2019 10:48am   Comments
Share:
GW Pharma Receives EU Regulatory Agency Panel Backing For Epidiolex
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is inching closer to clearing another regulatory hurdle with respect to its cannabidiol drug Epidiolex, potentially opening up a market opportunity in Europe.

What Happened

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP,  issued a positive opinion on Epidiolex, the company said Friday.

The panel is recommending approval of Epidiolex for use as adjunctive therapy for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, or LGS — or Dravet syndrome in combination with clobazam — in patients two years and older.

Epidiolex is an oral solution containing highly purified cannabidiol with a novel mechanism of action. It has an Orphan Drug Designation from the EMA for treating seizures associated with LGS, Dravet syndrome and tuberculosis sclerosis complex.

The drug received FDA approval in June 2018 and launched commercially in the U.S. in November 2018

The product fetched GW Pharma sales of $33.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The company submitted the marketing authorization application to the EMA in December 2017, with the agency accepting it for review in February 2018.

"We are excited by the potential to bring patients and physicians a rigorously tested and evaluated cannabis-based medicine with a documented safety and efficacy profile, manufactured to the highest standards and approved by a medicines regulator," CEO Justin Grover said in a statement. 

The CHMP opinion is positive for GWPH, Cantor Fitzgerald's Elemer Piros said in a Friday note.

The label inclusion of clobazam is unlikely to deter prescriptions in the EU, given the high unmet medical need and numerous positive Phase 3 data reported from GWPH, the analyst said. 

"On the pricing front, GWPH does not believe pricing will be impacted, and remains confident on obtaining reimbursement in key markets." 

Cantor Fitzgerald has an Overweight rating on GW Pharma with a $229 price target. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

What's Next

The European Commission is expected to a make a final decision on the regulatory application in about two months.

The approval, if it comes through, will authorize the company to market the drug in 28 EU nations, alongside Norway, Inceland and Liechtenstein.

GW Pharma shares were trading higher by 2.2% at $164.64 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

GW Pharma's CBD Drug Epidiolex Could Secure Label Expansion Following Positive Trial Results

Morgan Stanley: DEA Likely To Reclassify GW Pharma's Cannabinoid Therapy For US Launch

Photo courtesy of GW Pharma. 

Latest Ratings for GWPH

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019UpgradesPerformOutperform
May 2019MaintainsOverweightOverweight
May 2019ReiteratesOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GWPH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Cannabis News Eurozone Price Target Reiteration Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWPH)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 25, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 24, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 23, 2019
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Berkshire Hathaway, Range Resources, Zynerba And More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 22, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 19, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0054
+ 11.85%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.93
0.091
+ 10.83%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
0.0066
+ 9.18%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$1.00
-0.06
- 5.66%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
-0.0134
- 5.29%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.73
-0.04
- 5.19%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.15
-0.21
- 4.82%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.70
-0.07
- 3.95%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.29
-0.09
- 3.78%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.02
-0.0741
- 3.54%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
-0.0075
- 3.5%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.77
0.026
+ 3.49%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.75
0.0252
+ 3.48%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.39
-0.05
- 3.47%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.70
0.0227
+ 3.34%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.58
0.08
+ 3.2%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
-0.0005
- 3.03%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.32
-0.04
- 2.94%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.43
0.0122
+ 2.93%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.66
-0.165
- 2.83%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.0098
- 2.65%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 2.65%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.35
-0.0091
- 2.53%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.33
0.008
+ 2.5%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 2.5%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.29
0.2
+ 2.47%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.20
0.0488
+ 2.27%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.82
0.06
+ 2.17%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$14.62
0.2959
+ 2.07%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$12.98
-0.27
- 2.04%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.59
0.1414
+ 1.9%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.67
0.0115
+ 1.75%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.56
-0.01
- 1.75%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
0.0054
+ 1.72%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.20
0.0355
+ 1.64%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
0.008
+ 1.61%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.63
0.01
+ 1.61%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
0.0004
+ 1.56%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.65
0.04
+ 1.53%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
-0.0042
- 1.5%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.56
-0.0083
- 1.48%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.41%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.35
0.0048
+ 1.37%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
0.0018
+ 1.36%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.76
0.0102
+ 1.36%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 1.34%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
-0.0008
- 1.34%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.06
-0.04
- 1.29%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.90
0.07
+ 1.2%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.45
0.05
+ 1.14%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.06
0.11
+ 1%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.05
-0.04
- 0.98%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.78
0.0075
+ 0.97%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$122.03
-1.015
- 0.82%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$22.16
0.17
+ 0.77%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.63
0.06
+ 0.7%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.13
0.0412
+ 0.68%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.07
0.1
+ 0.67%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.12
0.07
+ 0.63%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.63%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
0.0016
+ 0.59%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.75
-0.034
- 0.59%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.88
0.13
+ 0.57%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.97
0.065
+ 0.55%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.93
0.02
+ 0.51%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.0011
- 0.49%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.68
-0.0066
- 0.39%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.34
-0.0426
- 0.34%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.60
0.0156
+ 0.34%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.92
-0.015
- 0.3%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.84
0.87
+ 0.29%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.50
0.004
+ 0.27%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.40
0.02
+ 0.27%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$3.97
-0.01
- 0.25%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.13
-0.01
- 0.24%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.78
0.035
+ 0.18%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.44
0.02
+ 0.18%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.75
-0.01
- 0.17%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$12.72
0.02
+ 0.16%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.50
0.01
+ 0.15%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
-0.0011
- 0.13%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.88
0.05
+ 0.12%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$128.22
0.1198
+ 0.09%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.14
0.0136
+ 0.08%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.97
0.01
+ 0.08%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.37
0.04
+ 0.07%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$161.00
-0.1
- 0.06%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.88
0.01
+ 0.06%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.37
0.01
+ 0.05%
Teradyne (TER)
$55.92
0.02
+ 0.04%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.0001
+ 0.03%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.06
-0.01
- 0.03%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.38
0.01
+ 0.01%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.35
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.80
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.90
+ 0%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.06
+ 0%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$66.86
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.76
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.42
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.79
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.32
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.18
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.20
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.76
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.29
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.95
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.60
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.14
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.18
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.55
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.10
+ 0%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.28
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.34
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.01
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.64
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.09
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.22
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.31
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.06
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.83
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.33
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.55
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.30
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.26
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.15
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.22
+ 0%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
+ 0%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.64
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.12
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.84
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.41
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.28
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.88
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.24
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.41
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

CannTrust's Management May Have Known About Illegal Operations All Along

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares plummeted Wednesday after Toronto's Globe and Mail reported that the company’s chairman and chief ... read more

Cannabis Decontamination: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

While cannabis has many beneficial properties for both medical and recreational users, it also comes with intrinsic dangers like mold and ... read more

The 3 Most Important Things To Know When Buying CBD

By Tess Rose Lampert, via WeedMaps News. The cannabidiol (CBD) trend is reaching into almost every industry — beer, manicures, and any other consumer ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss