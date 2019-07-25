Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leafwire Closes $1M Funding Round
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Leafwire Closes $1M Funding Round
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Leafwire, a global cannabis business network, this week closed its seed funding round of $1 million.

Leafwire often has over 1,000 members visiting the platform daily, and is projected to surpass 25,000 members by the end of 2019.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

The company also announced the launch of its new Marketplace feature, as well as plans to roll out one of the largest cannabis job boards in the industry in the coming weeks.

"Cannabis businesses already face an uphill battle when it comes to banking access, onerous tax laws, ever-changing regulations, difficulty fundraising and overall public stigma," Peter Vogel, CEO and co-founder of Leafwire told Benzinga. "Leafwire was built to help alleviate some of these challenges - to provide a platform where business can share information, connect, support each other, collaborate, find employees and even find investors - all in a safe, cannabis-friendly environment where businesses don't have to worry about being censored or having their pages shut-down on a whim."

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Leafwire Peter VogelCannabis News Financing Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.06
0.0239
+ 68.29%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$121.46
-42.3102
- 25.84%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.66
-0.1598
- 19.54%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
0.1071
+ 19.13%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
-0.0172
- 17.08%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.008
+ 15.47%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
0.035
+ 14.89%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.24
-0.215
- 14.78%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.005
+ 14.29%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
-0.14
- 14.14%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.0099
+ 14.14%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.36
0.402
+ 13.58%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
0.034
+ 13.08%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
0.037
+ 13.03%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.58
-0.3799
- 12.83%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0069
- 12.32%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.35
-0.048
- 12.06%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.12
-3.15
- 11.99%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.30
-0.04
- 11.76%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.36
-0.045
- 11.22%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 11.11%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.008
+ 10.67%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.31
0.0298
+ 10.64%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.43
0.1324
+ 10.21%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
-0.0058
- 9.27%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.44
0.037
+ 9.08%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.84
-0.0836
- 9.06%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.72
-0.07
- 8.86%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0013
+ 8.72%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0019
- 8.64%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.61
0.0482
+ 8.59%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0062
- 8.49%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.14
-0.0126
- 8.16%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 7.89%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0024
- 7.58%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
-0.0171
- 7.43%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.87
-0.985
- 7.11%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.75
0.0469
+ 6.7%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.56
-0.039
- 6.5%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.44
-0.098
- 6.37%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$22.00
-1.49
- 6.34%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.24
0.0141
+ 6.31%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.42
-0.153
- 5.95%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0015
- 5.56%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.71
-0.04
- 5.33%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
0.0138
+ 5.28%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
0.004
+ 5.08%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.73
-0.039
- 5.06%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
-0.015
- 5%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.33
-0.07
- 5%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$1.29
0.0609
+ 4.96%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
-0.0013
- 4.83%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$12.66
-0.64
- 4.81%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.0113
+ 4.73%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0095
- 4.64%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.20
-0.0097
- 4.63%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
-0.0067
- 4.59%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.82
-0.1353
- 4.58%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.31
-0.0148
- 4.55%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.15
-0.054
- 4.5%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
0.0116
+ 4.5%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.33
-0.0156
- 4.47%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.98
-0.3715
- 4.45%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.41
-0.019
- 4.43%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
-0.0046
- 4.4%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.32
-0.06
- 4.35%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.08
-0.185
- 4.34%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.63
-0.1167
- 4.25%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.76
-0.0337
- 4.23%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.00
-0.53
- 4.23%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.01
-0.4708
- 4.1%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0132
- 4.08%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.059
+ 4.04%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
0.0012
+ 4.03%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.92
-0.245
- 3.98%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$14.32
0.5465
+ 3.97%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.45
-0.18
- 3.89%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.85
-0.23
- 3.79%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.97
-0.07
- 3.43%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.70
-0.06
- 3.41%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.05
0.1
+ 3.39%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.03
-1.91
- 3.3%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0011
- 3.24%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.60
-0.02
- 3.23%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.09
-0.0029
- 3.12%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.56
-0.018
- 3.1%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.27
0.0677
+ 3.08%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.19
-0.006
- 3.08%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.70
-1.28
- 2.98%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.50
-0.0154
- 2.98%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.72
-0.51
- 2.96%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.36
-0.0103
- 2.82%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.00
-0.43
- 2.79%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
-0.0081
- 2.75%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
0.0117
+ 2.71%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.25
0.24
+ 2.66%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.74
-0.02
- 2.63%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
-0.0068
- 2.62%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.21
-0.1883
- 2.54%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0045
- 2.53%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.05
0.1
+ 2.53%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
0.0018
+ 2.51%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.22
-0.0054
- 2.4%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 2.27%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.88
-0.02
- 2.22%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.98
-0.135
- 2.21%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.95
-1.38
- 2.18%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
-0.0069
- 2.17%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
0.0371
+ 2.12%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.06%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0023
+ 2.05%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
0.0026
+ 2.01%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.91
-0.08
- 2.01%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.95
-0.0194
- 2%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 1.99%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.72
-0.21
- 1.92%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.24
0.24
+ 1.85%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.004
- 1.85%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.48
-0.483
- 1.67%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.20
0.0358
+ 1.65%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.22
0.0188
+ 1.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.92
-0.3139
- 1.55%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
-0.001
- 1.54%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.13
0.0912
+ 1.51%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$84.00
-1.25
- 1.47%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
0.0022
+ 1.47%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0007
- 1.46%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.08
0.0149
+ 1.41%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.92
-0.013
- 1.39%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
-0.0034
- 1.36%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.50
-0.06
- 1.32%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
0.0078
+ 1.25%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0034
- 1.2%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.87
-0.07
- 1.18%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$10.99
0.125
+ 1.15%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.45
-0.05
- 1.11%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$4.96
-0.0533
- 1.06%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.02
- 1.06%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.19
0.002
+ 1.06%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
-0.009
- 1.05%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.72
-0.06
- 1.04%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.21
0.0224
+ 1.02%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.19
-0.0209
- 0.95%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.32
-0.04
- 0.92%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.13
-0.01
- 0.88%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.45
-0.1055
- 0.84%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.61
-0.005
- 0.81%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.08
-0.039
- 0.76%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.44
-0.085
- 0.74%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.37
0.0027
+ 0.74%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.60
0.0598
+ 0.7%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.58
0.72
+ 0.69%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.42
-0.05
- 0.67%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0003
- 0.66%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.77
-0.005
- 0.65%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.57
0.01
+ 0.64%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.19
-0.22
- 0.62%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.40
-0.65
- 0.62%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.13
0.02
+ 0.49%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$128.03
-0.6142
- 0.48%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.09
-0.01
- 0.48%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.77
0.0037
+ 0.48%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.98
-1.42
- 0.47%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.74
-0.0026
- 0.35%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.0008
- 0.33%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.31
0.001
+ 0.32%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.53
-0.02
- 0.31%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.85
-0.0146
- 0.3%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.0001
- 0.28%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.00
0.01
+ 0.25%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$162.32
0.375
+ 0.23%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.05
0.13
+ 0.19%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
- 0.1%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.33
0.0121
+ 0.06%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.31
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.15
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.70
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.90
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
+ 0%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.15
-0.0001
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
see all

Harris, Nadler Introduce Comprehensive Federal Cannabis Reform Bill

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Kamala Harris filed a comprehensive marijuana reform bill that would, among other things, ... read more

An Exclusive Look At Mieko Hester-Perez's Advice On Cannabis, Parenting

Mieko Hester-Perez, who was recently named an advisor and spokeswoman for the cannabis company Tikun Olam, has released a “Parental Etiquette ... read more

What To Make Of Jay-Z's Caliva Partnership

Hip hop artist and entrepreneur Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter made headlines earlier this month by entering the cannabis space via a multi-year deal with ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Connor To Represent And Promote A Spectrum Of Ports