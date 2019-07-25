Market Overview

Leafbuyer Continues Midwest Activity With Expansion To Michigan
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019
Leafbuyer Continues Midwest Activity With Expansion To Michigan
Cannabis marketing platform and technology company Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LBUY) is expanding into Michigan’s medical and upcoming adult-use markets.

Leafbuyer's expansion into Michigan mirrors the company's efforts in Oklahoma's medical market, according to CEO Kurt Rossner.

“The growth potential in Michigan is significant and will help boost our national footprint in the industry,” Rossner said in a press release.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“With the addition of legal recreational operations, we are expecting market opportunity to more than double,” said Leafbuyer COO Mark Breen. Such opportunities include Michigan's rollout of adult-use business applications, including adult-use dispensary openings projected for early 2020.

The company added that recent legalization activity in the Midwest has led Leafbuyer to include Ann Arbor, Michigan as a potential regional office for sales and regional customer service representatives.

Next steps for Leafbuyer include in-person visits to in-state dispensaries and local event participation. The company said it has identified digital partners and typical marketing channels with an expected implementation to coincide with the 2020 start of legal dispensary sales.

Leafbuyer's stock traded around 70 cents per share at time of publication.

