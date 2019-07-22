Market Overview

Leafbuyer Technologies Expands Network Through TheCHIVE Partnership
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2019 11:06am   Comments
Online cannabis deal and dispensary database Leafbuyer Technologies (OTC: LBUY) announced Monday it entered into an agreement with an Texas-based media outlet TheCHIVE.

TheCHIVE is a widely popular male-centric website. The Leafbuyer Total Network includes other sites such as Sensi Magazine Dope Magazine, Toke of the Town and Grasscity.

The new deal will help Leafbuyer reach a wider net of cannabis consumers, mainly in California and Colorado, via a digital plugin on TheCHIVE’s desktop website and through mobile banner ads, said the company.

“Both Leafbuyer and TheCHIVE target similar demographics, which makes the agreement valuable for both entities,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “Their website provides Leafbuyer massive exposure, and we provide TheCHIVE’s visitors with quality, geotargeted cannabis and product deals near them.”

Leafbuyer is one of the leading online cannabis-related sources with millions of consumers every month. The company’s stock traded around 72 cents per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: Kurt Rossner The Chive TheCHIVE

