The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy one for the cannabis industry.

Here are some key events cannabis investors should keep on the radar over the next five days.

Historic House Panel Hearing

On July 10, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security is scheduled to hold a landmark hearing to discuss cannabis laws and reform, which could potentially mean the end of prohibition in the U.S. on a federal level. The hearing, titled “Marijuana Laws in America: Racial Justice and the Need for Reform” could also help advance the STATES Act, which aims to protect cannabis businesses from federal prosecution, to the House floor.

Need more? Click here to see all cannabis news.

KushCo Earnings

One of the largest providers of ancillary services to the cannabis industry, KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on June 9 after the market close.

Other Corporate News

On Monday, Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTC: LBUY) expects to close its previously announced private placement of $4.50 million worth of common stock and warrants to two institutional investors.

On Tuesday, Puration Inc (OTC: PURA) and Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: NOUV) will provide an online update. Last year, Nouveau was spun off from Puration to focus on growing hemp. On July 8, Nouveau is expected to post its financial results for the last quarter and the update the following day will concern the stock dividend that Nouveau should issue to Puration shareholders under the spin-off deal.

On Wednesday, Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) will host a ribbon cutting event at its West Palm Beach store. The event will celebrate the company's first location in Florida, as well as the partnership with Epilepsy Florida established last week.

Related Links:

Bank Of America Remains Bullish On Canopy Growth Despite The 'End Of An Era'

Opinion: Surgeon General Jerome Adams' Stance On Cannabis Is At Odds With His Responsibility To The Nation