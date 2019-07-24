What To Study? How About A Cannabis Industry MBA

The University of the Sciences is the first college of pharmacy in North America, founded back in 1821 as Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. The college offers more than 30 degree-granting programs from bachelor’s through doctoral degrees, in the health care business, health sciences, bench sciences and policy fields.

The icing on the cake is its recent addition of a specialized Cannabis Industry Masters of Business Administration option announced earlier this month.

Those students who are eager to master cannabis industry business will have the opportunity to enroll the online courses in September. These courses are a part of the University’s specialized MBA in pharmaceutical and healthcare business that's a hybrid curriculum providing online courses.

The University of the Sciences is the first of its kind (a pharmacy university) in the U.S. to provide educational programs and degrees in the fields of cannabis and hemp businesses, although there are other programs available throughout the country.

Interested students can choose from four courses focused on medical cannabis regulations and industry that were developed together with USciences’ Substance Use Disorders Institute and with the help of various industry specialists. Those courses are: Introduction to the Medical Cannabis Industry; Finance and Regulation in the Medical Cannabis Industry; Cannabis Marketing and Sales; and a Project-Based Course focused on forming a business plan.

“As the industry grows, and the potential for medical cannabis to converge with the pharmaceutical industry, a specialization in pharmaceutical and healthcare business will be an asset to those in the cannabis industry,” said Dr. Andrew Peterson, executive director of Substance Use Disorders Institute. “A combination of healthcare, pharmaceutical, and cannabis business knowledge and expertise will be incredibly valuable as graduates move forward in their career."