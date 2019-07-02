You Can Now Get A Graduate Degree In Marijuana At This University

By Brendan Bures.

The University of Maryland just earned some cred within marijuana circles, following an announcement the pharmacy school will offer a graduate degree in medical cannabis. The news comes as a reversal of sorts from the school’s decision two years to cancel previously planned medical marijuana courses after receiving advice from the state’s attorney general.

Currently, most marijuana degrees and classes take place online and at unaccredited universities. This is due to marijuana’s federally illegal classification, as universities that research or educate on medical marijuana could jeopardize valuable federal grants and other funding. While Maryland’s attorney general did advise the university on this latest pursuit of medical marijuana education, the Baltimore Sun reports school officials declined to tell what exactly was said.

Those who earn a Master of Science (MS) in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics at the university will learn how to treat potential patients through holistic medical marijuana care, as well as participate in medical marijuana research. Their work also has the potential to influence federal policy on medical cannabis in the coming years.

“Medical cannabis has been legalized in 33 states, including Maryland,” Natalie D. Eddington, the UM School of Pharmacy dean and professor, told the Baltimore Sun. “This number is only expected to increase in the future, fueling a demand for an educated workforce that is well-trained in both the science and therapeutic effects associated with this medicinal plant. Our MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics has been critically designed to prepare students to meet this demand.”

This will be the first accredited graduate program revolving around medical cannabis offered at a major American university. It’s aimed at anyone with an undergraduate degree interested in joining the medical marijuana industry or research the complexities of the plant. Classes will begin this fall.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program and examining its full curriculum can check it out here.

Photo by Pettycon via Pixabay

This article was originally posted on The Fresh Toast.

