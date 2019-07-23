Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Decontamination: What Is It And Why Is It Important?
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Decontamination: What Is It And Why Is It Important?
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

While cannabis has many beneficial properties for both medical and recreational users, it also comes with intrinsic dangers like mold and yeast.

Growing cannabis sometimes involves pesticides, and the water can be polluted.

Most states where cannabis is legal have enacted legislation that requires companies to pass tests before releasing their product on the market. This, in turn, created a problem for companies that must ensure their product is safe and compliant with all regulations.

Luckily, the demand for a pure cannabis spurred the development of decontamination technology.

To better understand decontamination, how it works and why it’s important, Benzinga spoke with Jill Ellsworth, the founder and CEO of one of the leading cannabis and hemp decontamination technology companies: Willow Industries.

What Is Cannabis Decontamination?

A cannabis product may fail contaminant testing if it has unsafe levels of microbials, heavy metals or pesticides.

Among microbials, the most common is powdery mildew mold. Another risk: aspergillus, or bile-tolerant, gram-negative bacteria.

Both can have a dangerous effect on the human health.

To prevent their product from failing testing, companies turn to different methods of treatment and processing that reduce or eliminate contaminates.

In Willow’s case, the company is focused on microbial decontamination.

Cannabis contaminated with microbials is usually processed into concentrates, which is not ideal, because it reduces the price compared to flower.

Willow’s technology uses ozone gas to reduce microbial levels without destroying the flower.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

'It Can Create A PR Nightmare' 

Decontamination is important to ensure a quality product reaches the shelves.

It’s particularly important for large growers.

Smaller farms usually manage the growth environment easier, making it easier to ensure that the product is clean.

The situation changes for commercial, large-scale growers, where contamination is "inevitable," Ellsworth said.

"If a grower or manufacturer isn't thinking about decontamination, it’s only a matter of time until their supply chain is disrupted by a failed test result. And in the extreme case, if an immune-compromised patient consumes contaminated flower and falls ill, it can create a PR nightmare for the company and set the industry back as a whole." 

Despite the dangers of contaminated cannabis, some states still don’t have legislation that mandates decontamination. And even in states where it’s mandatory, there is still room for improvement, Ellsworth said. 

"I can easily see a future where regulators require cultivators to have a 'kill step' in their production process, but we’re not there yet. The rules will continue to change over the next few years." 

Education Is Paramount

No matter whether decontamination is required by law, companies should still ensure their product is clean for their consumers’ sake.

“We don’t want to help contribute to a 'Reefer Madness'-type mania about microbial contamination, but it’s a serious issue that has been in the shadows for a long time, so education is extremely important,” Ellsworth said.

While Willow focuses on educating producers about the dangers of microbial contamination, consumers should also be made aware and demand a clean product.

"When it comes to public awareness, independent journalists, regulators and the press have a leading role. It starts by educating people about their local laws and raising the alarm when something goes wrong," the CEO said. 

At the same time, companies should not wait to be pressured by laws or consumers, but show initiative and aim to provide a safe and clean product as a way to differentiate their brand, she said.

“In addition to helping differentiate their brand, it would be a form of education; a clear win-win scenario.” 

Related Links:

Scoop: Cannabis Decontamination Tech Company Willow Industries Closes $2M Funding Round

Legalizing Marijuana Seems To Lower Teen Interest In Weed

Photo via Wikimedia

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Decontamination Jill Ellsworth marijuanaCannabis Education Markets Interview General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$3.36
1.06
+ 46.09%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.47
-0.1377
- 22.66%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.62
-0.18
- 22.5%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.59
0.0961
+ 19.46%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.013
- 17.75%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.43
0.0646
+ 17.46%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.31
0.037
+ 13.75%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.0501
- 13.19%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0032
- 12.85%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0126
- 12.6%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 11.76%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
0.0036
+ 11.25%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
-0.0071
- 10.7%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.42
-0.0469
- 10.13%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.15
-0.35
- 10%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0009
- 9.88%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.003
+ 9.68%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.24
-0.025
- 9.62%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.01
-1.1535
- 9.49%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.46
-0.15
- 9.32%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.98
-0.1
- 9.26%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$102.77
-10.25
- 9.07%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.29
-0.1287
- 9.05%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.08
-0.0068
- 8.15%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0012
- 7.96%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0034
- 7.79%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.53
-0.21
- 7.66%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.96
0.28
+ 7.61%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.0217
- 7.49%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.77
-0.06
- 7.26%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.79
-0.0615
- 7.24%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.62
-0.2
- 7.09%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
-0.022
- 7.09%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
0.0028
+ 7.05%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
-0.0189
- 6.78%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.60
-0.043
- 6.69%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.00
-0.43
- 6.69%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.002
+ 6.67%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
-0.0188
- 6.66%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
-0.005
- 6.25%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$14.31
-0.9365
- 6.14%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
0.0009
+ 6.12%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.54
0.088
+ 6.07%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.74
-0.0479
- 6.06%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.42
-0.0267
- 6.01%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
0.0111
+ 5.86%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.61
-0.1
- 5.85%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
-0.0034
- 5.82%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.66
-0.158
- 5.61%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.53
-0.4474
- 5.61%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 5.56%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.50
-0.0875
- 5.5%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.09
-0.0048
- 5.39%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.38
-0.0209
- 5.21%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
-0.0237
- 5.15%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0094
- 5.1%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.96
-0.1588
- 5.09%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.75
-0.0891
- 4.84%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.19
-0.67
- 4.83%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0099
- 4.72%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
-0.0103
- 4.6%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.35
0.66
+ 4.49%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.0092
- 4.46%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.61
0.0259
+ 4.43%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.61
-0.1201
- 4.4%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.52
-0.205
- 4.34%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
0.0099
+ 4.21%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.25
0.05
+ 4.17%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
-0.0099
- 4.04%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.20
-0.05
- 4%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.74
-0.1976
- 4%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
-0.0042
- 3.99%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.26
-0.0524
- 3.98%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.70
-0.0281
- 3.85%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.81
0.029
+ 3.74%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.23
-0.2
- 3.69%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$6.09
-0.23
- 3.64%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.22
0.0075
+ 3.59%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.16
0.0055
+ 3.56%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.68
-0.0251
- 3.53%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.74
0.0248
+ 3.44%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.90
-0.495
- 3.44%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.17
-0.0416
- 3.43%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.31
-0.0811
- 3.4%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.03
-0.0699
- 3.33%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.93
0.0299
+ 3.32%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.56
0.0175
+ 3.24%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.23
-0.0075
- 3.2%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0096
+ 3.16%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.25
-0.0078
- 3.04%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.99%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.09
-0.18
- 2.87%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
-0.016
- 2.86%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.85
-0.14
- 2.81%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0018
+ 2.76%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
0.0041
+ 2.73%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.43
-0.5628
- 2.68%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.80
-0.0204
- 2.49%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.32
0.0077
+ 2.48%
Teradyne (TER)
$48.00
1.155
+ 2.47%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.18
-0.0045
- 2.45%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$84.46
2.01
+ 2.44%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 2.44%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 2.4%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.43
-0.245
- 2.3%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.86
-0.0194
- 2.21%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.30
-0.0068
- 2.21%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.00
-0.135
- 2.2%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
0.0029
+ 1.97%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.43
-0.0084
- 1.91%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.43
0.0079
+ 1.87%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.49
0.6372
+ 1.83%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.11
-0.0019
- 1.76%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.30
0.0051
+ 1.73%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.92
0.7175
+ 1.7%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.12
-0.066
- 1.58%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$25.46
-0.405
- 1.57%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.58
-0.0725
- 1.56%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.51
1.96
+ 1.56%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.38
-0.0217
- 1.55%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.47
-0.07
- 1.54%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$161.64
-2.48
- 1.51%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.0055
- 1.49%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.0008
+ 1.41%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.73
-0.01
- 1.35%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
-0.0096
- 1.3%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.26
-0.16
- 1.29%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.96
-0.0125
- 1.29%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.91
0.011
+ 1.22%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.12
-0.06
- 1.16%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.09
0.0331
+ 1.08%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.93
0.02
+ 1.05%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
-0.0021
- 1.05%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.67
-0.07
- 1.04%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.05
-0.0211
- 1.02%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.05
-0.04
- 0.98%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
-0.0028
- 0.96%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$29.19
-0.2804
- 0.95%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.14
0.02
+ 0.94%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.60
-0.0054
- 0.89%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$161.67
-1.44
- 0.88%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.62
0.1
+ 0.87%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.02
-0.076
- 0.84%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.20
0.0338
+ 0.81%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.79
0.0454
+ 0.79%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.63
-0.06
- 0.78%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.00
-0.03
- 0.74%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.87
2.06
+ 0.69%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.28
0.015
+ 0.66%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.99
0.1208
+ 0.64%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
-0.003
- 0.62%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
-0.1067
- 0.61%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.0002
- 0.55%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.64
-0.064
- 0.5%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$3.98
-0.02
- 0.5%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.26
0.0012
+ 0.48%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$65.41
-0.31
- 0.47%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.44
-0.038
- 0.45%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.53
0.43
+ 0.42%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.23
-0.0009
- 0.4%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
0.0001
+ 0.36%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.45
0.06
+ 0.35%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$13.83
0.04
+ 0.29%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.19
0.0055
+ 0.25%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.52
0.02
+ 0.24%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.23%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.55
-0.0012
- 0.22%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.21%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$22.63
0.045
+ 0.2%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
-0.0002
- 0.18%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
0.001
+ 0.16%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.34
-0.0004
- 0.12%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.19
0.02
+ 0.12%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.35
0.06
+ 0.1%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
-0.01
- 0.1%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$10.68
-0.01
- 0.09%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.16
-0.0043
- 0.07%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
0.0001
+ 0.06%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
-0.0001
- 0.04%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.75
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.40
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.38
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.11
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.22
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.70
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.06
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
see all

Harris, Nadler Introduce Comprehensive Federal Cannabis Reform Bill

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Kamala Harris filed a comprehensive marijuana reform bill that would, among other things, ... read more

An Exclusive Look At Mieko Hester-Perez's Advice On Cannabis, Parenting

Mieko Hester-Perez, who was recently named an advisor and spokeswoman for the cannabis company Tikun Olam, has released a “Parental Etiquette ... read more

What To Make Of Jay-Z's Caliva Partnership

Hip hop artist and entrepreneur Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter made headlines earlier this month by entering the cannabis space via a multi-year deal with ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EKA Launches Cloud-Based Private Freight Marketplace Solution