Former Albertsons CEO Ups His Medicine Man Tech Investment To $21M
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2019 2:58pm   Comments
Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL) announced that Dye Capital & Company is increasing its investment in the company from $14 million to $21 million.

Justin Dye, Dye Capital Management Partner, is stepping up to serve as Medicine Man Technologies' Chairman of the Board. Dye was a leader in Albertsons Companies as it expanded its transactions to over $40 billion.

"Dye Capital is a strong private equity partner with a deep and thorough understanding of finance and acquisition strategies, which is why their increase in investment in Medicine Man Technologies demonstrates confidence and strengthens the path we have been paving since inception," Medicine Man Tech CEO Any Williams told Benzinga. "We continue to build our company organically and are forming a coalition of the industry’s finest so that the Medicine Man Technologies brand remains a true cutting-edge industry leader to guide others in this burgeoning sector."

