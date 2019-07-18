Market Overview

Akerna, Leafly Partner On Point-Of-Sale Integration For Dispensaries
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
Seed-to-sale compliance technology company Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) will use its MJ Platform, the first of its kind resource planning software for the industry, in partnership with Leafly. The partnership aims to allow dispensaries to provide automatic updates onto Leafly.com.

Leafly, one of the leading names in the cannabis media space, will allow visitors to see what their favorite stores and locations have in stock and what prices are set at.

In a press release, Paul Barry, Leafly's Chief Technology Officer, discussed how the integration will help Leafly visitors.

"With more than 16-million visitors to Leafly.com each month, timely and accurate inventory updates are critical to dispensaries," he said. "Leafly’s partnerships with leading software providers, like Akerna, means that customers and patients have the most recent menu available."

Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley explained the importance of the news and its integration.

“The partnership with Leafly provides a seamless integration for MJ Platform users, which is good business practice as it eliminates manual updates and delayed information," she said.

Akerna's stock traded down 1.9% to $13.44 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: Jessica Billingsley Leafly

