Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Opinion: Cannabis Retailers Have To Change Their Approach In Order To Target The Right Consumers
Benzinga Cannabis  
July 17, 2019 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Opinion: Cannabis Retailers Have To Change Their Approach In Order To Target The Right Consumers
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By Jeffrey Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, springbig.

Financial predictions about the cannabis market have been exciting analysts for some time as marijuana becomes more mainstream. Consider the facts: As of 2018, there were already 12 cannabis companies with stock market value worth more than $1 billion; One of the first celebrity-chef darlings, Martha Stweart, has signed a deal to market CBD; The company behind Budweiser has invested in a venture to research cannabis-infused beverages. 

Cannabis is becoming big business, yet cannabis retailers face steep challenges when it comes to marketing products. Federal and state regulations and strict social media platform guidelines make advertising in the traditional sense virtually impossible for dispensaries and cannabis companies. This has forced cannabis retailers to change their approach to target the right consumers since Google, Facebook, geographic limitations and age restrictions prohibit traditional advertising. Marketing and email acquisition strategies used by retailers like Apple, Target and Expedia do not apply to the cannabis industry. 

Marketing cannabis takes ingenuity to work around rules and not land in hot water with regulators - but it can be done. Content and thought-leadership is one way for dispensaries to better their brand, but it takes a lot of time to develop and execute articles, blogs or podcasts about the subject. Most dispensary retailers don’t have the time to create marketing campaigns while tip-toeing around regulations. 

The solution? Dispensaries should be spending more time looking inward rather than outward. 

Customers drive revenue, and it costs less to sell to existing customers than acquire new ones. Depending on the industry, it costs five to 25 more times more to get a new customer than to service an existing customer. One way to market to current customers is to create a loyalty program. An increase in customer retention by just 5% can result in profits of 25% - 95% from repeat business. An example of this is Amazon Prime. More than 100 million people have a Prime account. The company reports that Prime members spend an average of four times more on products than other Amazon customers buying the same items.

And it’s not just Amazon. Data from analyst firm Headset demonstrates that loyalty programs increase sales. Loyalty customers spend $39.67 on average, which is 35% more than the average consumer cart size of $29.41. In fact, consumers who have a connection to a brand have a 306% lifetime value, and stay with the brand for over five years compared to those who stay with a brand for about three years. Not surprisingly, 60% of brand-loyal customers make more frequent purchases. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Companies like Starbucks with 25 million customers on loyalty program have mastered the space, and cannabis vendors like springbig, with 7 million customers on loyalty program, recommend the coffee giant’s model with automated, tiered programs that incentivize on numerous levels. They suggest making rewards attainable by sending trigger-based communications and giving loyal customers a reward “nugget” every few purchases to keep them coming back often and spending more to gain higher reward status.

Loyalty programs also help companies find the right customer because repeat business provides data. About 18% of marijuana users are between the ages of 18-29. That’s great news for loyalty programs. Millennials are loyalty driven, more than any other generation. In a recent study about 22% said brand-loyalty programs drive their decision-making to be repeat customers, and 15% said rewards are the driver for their purchases. This is the highest among any of the generations. Baby boomers, on the other hand, want convenience. If a loyalty program is easy, it influences 36% of their purchase. With technology and data, dispensaries can target their marketing messages to exactly who has the highest chance of becoming a repeat customer.

Custom loyalty programs that use software technology platforms like springbig allow customers to opt-in at point of sale and store information on that customer so marketing campaigns can be sent by text and loyalty points awarded the next time the customer returns. With this type of technology, dispensaries have an automatic program in place with no requirement to post a weekly blog or seek out article placement opportunities within the weed industry. The technology does all of the marketing, point-counting and overall heavy lifting for dispensary owners. 

From the humble beginnings of a paper punch card, loyalty programs have become the new normal. Technology is making loyalty easier for dispensaries and cannabis retailers willing to reward existing customers with incentives to come back for more and grow revenue. It is a win-win for both companies who earn profit and customers who feel closer to a brand they know and trust.   

Jeffrey Harris is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of springbig, which helps dispensary and cannabis retailers drive business growth through effective customer loyalty marketing.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Jeffrey Harris SpringBigCannabis Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.05
0.0232
+ 86.57%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.015
- 30%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0079
+ 19.75%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.63
1.125
+ 17.29%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
-0.0142
- 16.86%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0151
+ 15.41%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.23
0.0274
+ 13.68%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0021
+ 13.64%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0104
- 12.98%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
-0.028
- 12.96%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.23
0.0261
+ 12.61%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
-0.0499
- 12.48%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.23
0.13
+ 11.82%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.53
-0.47
- 11.75%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.45
-0.3249
- 11.71%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 11.26%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.99
-1.5
- 11.12%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
-0.05
- 11.11%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0053
- 10.6%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
0.02
+ 10.53%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.29
-0.0333
- 10.17%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.81
0.0727
+ 9.86%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0033
- 9.29%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
-0.004
- 9.09%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.10
-0.0097
- 8.82%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
-0.0019
- 8.68%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.85
0.065
+ 8.28%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.66
-0.49
- 7.97%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$3.67
0.27
+ 7.94%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
-0.021
- 7.75%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.25
-0.0207
- 7.64%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.93
0.349
+ 7.61%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
-0.0032
- 6.8%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
-0.004
- 6.67%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.40
0.0244
+ 6.48%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.36
0.0213
+ 6.36%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.44
0.0258
+ 6.25%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$3.17
-0.21
- 6.21%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$1.20
0.07
+ 6.19%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.82
-0.0538
- 6.19%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.44
0.025
+ 6.02%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.28
0.125
+ 5.8%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.11
0.0059
+ 5.76%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.28
0.015
+ 5.7%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.75
0.25
+ 5.56%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
-0.0106
- 5.35%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.46
-0.0254
- 5.24%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.42
0.22
+ 5.24%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.02
-0.0008
- 5.06%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 5%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
0.0227
+ 4.89%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.08
-0.0541
- 4.79%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.78
0.0808
+ 4.76%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
0.0146
+ 4.73%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$9.71
0.4367
+ 4.71%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0004
+ 4.65%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 4.6%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
-0.012
- 4.58%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
-0.028
- 4.52%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.93
0.0401
+ 4.51%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.28
-0.0126
- 4.31%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.60
0.024
+ 4.2%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.86
0.115
+ 4.19%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.25
0.05
+ 4.17%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.22
0.0088
+ 4.13%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.62
0.0245
+ 4.13%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.39
0.0151
+ 4.08%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.85
-0.37
- 4.01%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$1.06
0.04
+ 3.92%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.39
0.09
+ 3.91%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.94
0.11
+ 3.89%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.86
0.25
+ 3.78%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.66
-0.065
- 3.78%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.002
- 3.77%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.67
-0.22
- 3.74%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
-0.024
- 3.66%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
-0.0074
- 3.62%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$27.01
0.94
+ 3.61%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.41
0.2576
+ 3.6%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.36
-0.63
- 3.5%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.52
0.2193
+ 3.48%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.16
-0.0057
- 3.46%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.43
-0.0151
- 3.36%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.003
+ 3.33%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$13.68
-0.465
- 3.29%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 3.16%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$14.85
0.45
+ 3.12%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0027
+ 3.02%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.41
-0.0435
- 3%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$11.64
-0.36
- 3%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.33
-0.01
- 2.94%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.77
-0.0231
- 2.92%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.76
0.0216
+ 2.91%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.86%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.89
-0.17
- 2.81%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$36.52
0.955
+ 2.69%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.51
0.065
+ 2.66%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.43
-0.4204
- 2.65%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$16.08
-0.42
- 2.55%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.78
-0.02
- 2.5%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.11
0.0026
+ 2.49%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0038
- 2.45%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.91
-0.1175
- 2.34%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.40
-0.0095
- 2.32%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.48
-0.0114
- 2.31%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$9.14
-0.21
- 2.25%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.23
0.005
+ 2.18%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.80
0.058
+ 2.12%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$125.63
-2.69
- 2.1%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.00
0.45
+ 2.09%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.06
-0.08
- 1.93%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.48
-0.38
- 1.91%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$163.20
-3.04
- 1.83%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.31
-0.19
- 1.81%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.44
-0.0984
- 1.78%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
0.0011
+ 1.75%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.35
0.023
+ 1.73%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.81
-0.014
- 1.7%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.90
-0.0156
- 1.7%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.86
0.014
+ 1.65%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.20
0.05
+ 1.59%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.28
0.0044
+ 1.58%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.56%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.23
0.065
+ 1.56%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.21
0.196
+ 1.51%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.88
0.2657
+ 1.51%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.89
0.07
+ 1.45%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$5.25
0.075
+ 1.45%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$126.24
-1.8302
- 1.43%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
0.009
+ 1.43%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
0.025
+ 1.43%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.86
0.11
+ 1.42%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.49
0.13
+ 1.39%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.76
0.0239
+ 1.38%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
-0.0043
- 1.36%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.22
-0.003
- 1.36%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$3.17
0.0409
+ 1.31%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.09
0.065
+ 1.29%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.78
-0.01
- 1.27%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.0034
- 1.26%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.87
-0.01
- 1.14%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.50
-0.05
- 1.1%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0007
+ 1.01%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.30
-0.003
- 1%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.24
0.0022
+ 0.94%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$169.22
-1.575
- 0.92%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$64.72
0.58
+ 0.9%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
-0.0026
- 0.89%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.18
0.01
+ 0.85%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.24
0.0185
+ 0.83%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.41
0.242
+ 0.8%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.56
-0.0044
- 0.79%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.23
-0.136
- 0.78%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.26
-0.0099
- 0.78%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.67
-0.0282
- 0.76%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.60
-0.0345
- 0.75%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$61.32
-0.45
- 0.73%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.71%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
-0.0012
- 0.7%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.43
-0.01
- 0.69%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0002
+ 0.67%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.26
-0.0017
- 0.66%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.74
0.0048
+ 0.65%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.04
0.0124
+ 0.61%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.54
0.465
+ 0.57%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.32
0.0016
+ 0.51%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.36
-1.4201
- 0.47%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.17
-0.42
- 0.41%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.39
0.025
+ 0.39%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.00
0.055
+ 0.37%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.51
0.0399
+ 0.35%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.23
-0.0008
- 0.34%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.47
-0.0016
- 0.34%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.30
-0.04
- 0.32%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.26
0.0007
+ 0.25%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
-0.0001
- 0.23%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$25.85
0.045
+ 0.17%
Tilray (TLRY)
$44.34
-0.0687
- 0.15%
Teradyne (TER)
$45.17
0.01
+ 0.02%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.27
+ 0%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP ORD by Blissco Cannabis Corp. (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.79
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.21
-0.0002
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.94
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.11
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, CannTrust Update And More

Earnings reports, M&A deal updates and a potential update regarding CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) -- Here's what scheduled to take place this ... read more

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks are taking a pounding on Friday, and have mostly been under pressure for the past month or so. For most of the past year, cannabis stocks ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Receives Health Canada Licenses For Outdoor Cultivation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada licenses for outdoor cannabis cultivation in Canada, and also a processing ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

eBay Spikes Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX?