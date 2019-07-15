Market Overview

Sonoma County Shuts Down Illegal Cannabis Operation With 9K Plants
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 10:51am   Comments
Sonoma County, California authorities discovered and shut down an illegal cannabis operation at on Friday that had more than 9,000 plants and a hash oil lab, according to NBC Bay Area.

The 5-acre site was busted as part of a follow-up on prior violations, NBC said. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

The property reportedly had received past code violations for unpermitted greenhouses, cargo containers and cannabis cultivation. 

The site, in an unincorporated area of Sonoma County, is located in an area zoned for agriculture and residential where commercial cannabis cultivation is forbidden. 

In the past two years, Permit Sonoma inspectors have closed around 860 cannabis sites, NBC said. 

Posted-In: marijuana NBC Bay Area pot weedCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

