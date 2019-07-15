Sonoma County Shuts Down Illegal Cannabis Operation With 9K Plants

Sonoma County, California authorities discovered and shut down an illegal cannabis operation at on Friday that had more than 9,000 plants and a hash oil lab, according to NBC Bay Area.

The 5-acre site was busted as part of a follow-up on prior violations, NBC said.

The property reportedly had received past code violations for unpermitted greenhouses, cargo containers and cannabis cultivation.

The site, in an unincorporated area of Sonoma County, is located in an area zoned for agriculture and residential where commercial cannabis cultivation is forbidden.

In the past two years, Permit Sonoma inspectors have closed around 860 cannabis sites, NBC said.

