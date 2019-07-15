Market Overview

Trulieve Elects Peter Healy To Its Board
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 10:48am   Comments
Trulieve Elects Peter Healy To Its Board
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) announced Monday it has appointed Peter T. Healy to its Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Peter," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Having advised a number of boards of public and private companies alike, and with a proven track record in financing, M&A, and cross-border listings, Trulieve will benefit from the unique knowledge and perspectives that Peter offers as we continue to bring high-quality products and an industry-leading customer experience to cannabis markets throughout the United States."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Healy has over 25 years of professional experience as a legal counsel, covering corporate governance, private equity and capital markets.

Trulieve Cannabis is the first and biggest completely licensed medical cannabis company in Florida. The company grows and produces all of its products in-house while distributing them throughout its branded stores across the state. It also provides services in Massachusetts, California and Connecticut.

The company’s stock traded around $10.65 on Monday morning.

