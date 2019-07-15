Market Overview

Harvest One Enters Premium Cannabis Supply Agreement
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 9:35am   Comments
Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: HRVOF) (TSX-V: HVT) said Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, United Greeneries Ltd. has signed a supply agreement with 9869247 Canada Limited, also known as "Stevens Green."

Stevens Green will grow and harvest United Greeneries’ premium cannabis genetics at their Ontario-based facility. United Greeneries will supply clones of its premium strains along with the necessary techniques and nutrients to maintain the same high-quality craft cannabis, and Stevens Green will grow, harvest, and supply no less than 2,000 kgs or premium craft flower per year, in the next three-year period.

"We are very pleased to be expanding our national footprint and increasing the supply for our own highly sought-after, premium, craft cannabis flower," said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "This agreement triples Harvest One's current cultivation capacity without further capital or operational outlays."

Harvest One Cannabis traded down 1.3% to 43 cents per share Monday morning.

