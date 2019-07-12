Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 12, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 12, 2019
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

No cannabis stocks made major gains Friday. 420 Investor Alan Brochstein attributed the weakness to stocks breaking technical support in a market where sentiment has been negatively impacted by CannTrust placing a hold on product sales.

Losers

Never miss a news story in the cannabis worldClick here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Related Links: 

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks

Diversity In Cannabis: Making Sure Everyone Benefits And 'Not Just A Privileged Few'

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana potCannabis M&A After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2019
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
June's IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 10, 2019
From Coffee To Cannabis: Colombian Legislators To Move For Adult-Use Legalization
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.58
-0.5301
- 17.05%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.90
-0.1863
- 8.92%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$125.81
-11.85
- 8.61%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$34.11
-2.9602
- 7.99%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.85
-0.4301
- 6.85%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.20
-0.955
- 6.3%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.36
-0.28
- 6.03%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$4.83
-0.305
- 5.95%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.77
-0.4101
- 5.71%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.22
-0.32
- 4.89%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.82
-0.2986
- 4.88%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.74
-0.139
- 4.84%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.28
-0.105
- 4.41%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$21.00
-0.96
- 4.37%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.70
-0.5689
- 4.29%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$29.44
-1.2
- 3.92%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.42
-1.77
- 3.92%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.32
-0.2194
- 3.36%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.39
-0.0789
- 3.2%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.75
-0.25
- 3.13%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.88
-0.03
- 1.57%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.44
-0.22
- 1.4%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$172.64
-1.9901
- 1.14%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$99.96
1.09
+ 1.1%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.84
-0.0896
- 0.9%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.71
1.385
+ 0.46%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Cronos Group Will Acquire GMP Compliant Fermentation, Manufacturing Facility

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX:CRON) announced Thursday it entered into an agreement to acquire GMP compliant fermentation and manufacturing facility from ... read more

From Coffee To Cannabis: Colombian Legislators To Move For Adult-Use Legalization

This is the first of a two-part series on the history of Colombia and its route to cannabis legalization. Colombia is in an extraordinary position. It ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Sparks Up Today

Upstart exchange traded funds issuer Innovation Shares is expected to roll out The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) today, about nine months after the issuer filed ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Facebook, FTC To Settle Privacy Charges For $5B