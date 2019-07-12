Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CannTrust Plummets Again After Voluntarily Halting Sales
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2019 8:47am   Comments
Share:
CannTrust Plummets Again After Voluntarily Halting Sales
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares have taken another big hit after the company announced late Thursday that it's going to hold off all of its cannabis products sales and shipments until Health Canada examines its Vaughan Ontario manufacturing facility.

The problem arose earlier this week when Canadian authorities discovered CannTrust’s greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario doesn’t comply with all Canadian health regulations. Five unlicensed rooms were found at the facility, after which the authorities had placed a hold on 5,200 kg of dried cannabis produced there.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

The company also announced a formation of a Special Committee of the Board of Directors for the purpose of a thorough investigation of the situation.

The effects on the company’s financial performance are still unclear, and it will remain that way until the investigation is completed.

In the aftermath, the company’s shares fell 10.61% to $2.78 in Friday’s pre-market session.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Related Links:

'420 Investor' Brochstein To CannTrust CEO: Apologize And Resign

Bank Of America Double Downgrades CannTrust After Health Canada Findings

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis News Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTST)

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2019
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 10, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.10
-0.01
- 0.32%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.70
0.04
+ 0.26%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.65
0.01
+ 0.22%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.09
-0.1
- 0.22%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.14
0.01
+ 0.19%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$21.99
0.0343
+ 0.16%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.27
-0.01
- 0.16%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.60
-0.04
- 0.13%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.14
-0.01
- 0.07%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$174.55
-0.08
- 0.05%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$98.90
0.025
+ 0.03%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.87
+ 0%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$137.66
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.00
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.38
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.91
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.27
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.12
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.47
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.09
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.54
+ 0%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$37.07
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.18
+ 0%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.54
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.33
0.01
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.93
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Cronos Group Will Acquire GMP Compliant Fermentation, Manufacturing Facility

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX:CRON) announced Thursday it entered into an agreement to acquire GMP compliant fermentation and manufacturing facility from ... read more

From Coffee To Cannabis: Colombian Legislators To Move For Adult-Use Legalization

This is the first of a two-part series on the history of Colombia and its route to cannabis legalization. Colombia is in an extraordinary position. It ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Sparks Up Today

Upstart exchange traded funds issuer Innovation Shares is expected to roll out The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) today, about nine months after the issuer filed ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Medigus Is Friday's Big Winner After Getting Order For Integrated Visualization Device