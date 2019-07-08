Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 8, 2019
Gainers
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.67%, closing at $173.15.
- Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 7.93%, closing at $7.08. After the closing bell, the company announced expanded development of rapid-onset nano-emulsification technology for cannabis beverages.
Losers
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 1.46%, closing at $6.75.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.33%, closing at $7.44.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares plummeted 22.4% to close at $3.83, following Health Canada's compliance issue.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.72% to close at $39.47.
- cbdMD,Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.26% to close at $5.04.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 1.24% to close at $15.10.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)shares fell 3.61% to close at $8.02.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.69% to close at $5.06.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares fell 0.6%, closing at $1.56.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 4.26% to close at $124.62.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 3.53% to close at $2.46.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 1.63%, closing at $15.11.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 4.47%, closing at $2.35.
- Tilray, Inc.(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.26% to close at $45.45.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 3.3% to close at $14.93.
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
