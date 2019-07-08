Canadian cannabis producer OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) announced a new proprietary technology that would enable the production of liquid and powdered cannabinoid products.

What Happened

OrganiGram's proprietary technology uses nano-emulsion that creates micro-droplets that are very small and uniform. The end result is a cannabis-infused product with a rapid and onset effect, as well as reliable and control dosing. The process bypasses a large part of the metabolism that allows for a better absorption of cannabinoids into the bloodstream.

The technology is stable to temperature variations, as well as other factors, such as mechanical disturbance, salinity, pH and sweeteners.

Organigram's scientists also figured out how to use the emulsification system to transform the formulation into a dissolvable powder.

Why This Is Important

One of the main features of the nano-emulsion technology is the initial onset of cannabinoids within 10 to 15 minutes.

As Canada is readying to legalize edible and beverage cannabis products, OrganiGram's technology has a lot of potential. In addition to the previously-announced line of cannabis-infused chocolate, OrganiGram can also launch other products.

In addition to announcing the technology, OrganiGram said it's actively looking for a strategic partner with experience in beverage products to take advantage of nano-emulsion.

In line with the technology, OrganiGram said it will launch a line of dried powder beverage products in Canada early next year.

The stock closed Monday's session at $9.24 per share, higher by 7.8%.

