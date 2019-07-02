Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 2, 2019
Gainers
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 0.92%, to close at $14.24.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 0.37%, to close at $2.73.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 4.18%, closing at $15.19.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 2.55%, to close at $7.63.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 1.26%, to close at $40.08.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 3.18% to close at $15.51.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.73%, closing at $4.98.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 4.79%, to close at $5.56.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 5.98% to close at $8.49.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.04% to close at $170.84.
- HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares tumbled by 3.72%, closing at $5.18.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 3.59% to close at $120.53.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped by 2.02%, to close at $2.43.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 3.87%, to close at $47.39.
