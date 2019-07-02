KushCo Partners With C.A. Fortune To Provide CBD Clients Large-Scale Retail Distribution Access

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) now wants to provide its CBD clients with access to large-scale retail channels, and is doing so by partnering with the full-service consumer products agency C.A. Fortune.

The press release announcing the news calls the partnership “the first large-scale go-to-market operation” with a focus on assisting compliant CBD companies become large-scale distributions.

See Also: KushCo Will Open A Distribution Facility In Metro Detroit

KushCo will bring its network of brands and hemp industry know-how to the partnership, while C.A. Fortune, a business in operation since 1977, will provide the access to large-scale mainstream retail channels to KushCo clients.

Jason Vegotsky, KushCo's President and Chief Revenue Officer, acknowledged the challenge CBD brands face when trying to get mainstream mass distribution. Vegotsky explained how that challenge provides benefits to KushCo clients.

"There is no better time to be a part of the KushCo ecosystem. In addition to our unrivaled ancillary product offerings, we are now expanding into value added services, none greater than this partnership, which puts our client's brands in position to dominate mainstream retail," Vegotsky said in the press release.

"We are excited to partner with KushCo so that the growing CBD industry can have more sustainable and fruitful points of access to conventional, natural and e-retailer channels," said C.A. Fortune Managing Partner Tyler Lowell.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.