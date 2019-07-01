Chicago-based cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) is making changes to its top management team with the appointment of Mo Dastagir as its new Chief Information Officer.

Dastagir will replace Zach Marburger, who will be remain at Cresco Labs as Entrepreneur in Residence.

In his new role, Dastagir will take care of overseeing the technological infrastructure of the company, as well as designing, scaling and implementing technological systems and platforms aimed at improving customer experience.

Prior to joining Cresco, he served as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Sears Holdings Corp (OTC: SHLDQ), responsible for improving profitability of the Sears Home Services business. In addition, he worked at Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Roche Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland.

Dastagir spent time in India, where he was one of the first five employees at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s division in Hyderabad and helped establish the operations of the e-commerce giant in the country.

