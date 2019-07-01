Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon, Sears Veteran Joins Cresco Labs As Chief Information Officer
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2019 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Chicago-based cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) is making changes to its top management team with the appointment of Mo Dastagir as its new Chief Information Officer.

Dastagir will replace Zach Marburger, who will be remain at Cresco Labs as Entrepreneur in Residence.

See Also: Cresco Capital Partners Closes Oversubscribed $60M Cannabis Fund

In his new role, Dastagir will take care of overseeing the technological infrastructure of the company, as well as designing, scaling and implementing technological systems and platforms aimed at improving customer experience.

Prior to joining Cresco, he served as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Sears Holdings Corp (OTC: SHLDQ), responsible for improving profitability of the Sears Home Services business. In addition, he worked at Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Roche Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland.

Dastagir spent time in India, where he was one of the first five employees at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s division in Hyderabad and helped establish the operations of the e-commerce giant in the country.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Mo DastagirCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CRLBF)

Barron's Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More
Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs
Rite Aid Says New Amazon Partnership Will Create A 'Stronger' Customer Experience
There's A New Cannabis Index To Help Investors Measure The Industry
Southern California Supermarket Workers Vote To Authorize Strike
Analysts: FedEx Still Poised to Deliver Growth, But Not Overnight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

For Target, Being A "Shipper Of Choice" Means Partnering With Carriers And Vendors