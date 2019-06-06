Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cresco Capital Partners Closes Oversubscribed $60M Cannabis Fund

Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 06, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Cresco Capital Partners Closes Oversubscribed $60M Cannabis Fund

Private equity firm Cresco Capital Partners announced Thursday that it closed a $60-million oversubscribed cannabis fund, the CCP Fund II.

What Happened 

Cresco surpassed its $50-million goal for the fund, Matthew Hawkins, Cresco's managing principal, said in a statement. 

“With the overwhelming success of CCP Fund II, we are preparing to begin marketing a third fund in which we hope to raise $200 million. This fund will continue to target investments in value-add opportunities in the legalized cannabis space both plant touching and non-plant touching.”

Cresco said it's raised more than $85 million in its two funds and a series of co-investments since kicking off in 2014. 

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Why It's Important 

The private equity firm said it's deployed about $22 million from Fund II to date to 15 companies along the cannabis supply chain ranging from genetics to retail branding. 

The portfolio includes companies such as Harborside/FLRish Inc., MJ Freeway, PROHBTD, NorCal Cannabis Company, Sunderstorm, Phylos Biosciences, Sublime and Cellibre, according to Cresco.

The firm said it's achieved seven exits across its two funds with companies such as Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF), Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF), Ebbu and Form Factory. 

What’s Next 

Cresco said Thursday that it's preparing to launch a third fund in which it hopes to raise $200 million. 

"This fund will continue to target investments in value-add opportunities in the legalized cannabis space both plant touching and non-plant touching," Hawkins said. 

Related Links: 

Stifel: Canopy Growth Is The 'Best Investable Opportunity' In Cannabis

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 5

Posted-In: marijuana pot weedCannabis News Financing Markets Press Releases Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTBIF + ACRGF)

Canopy Growth Details Some US Expansion Plans
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Madness, Illinois Legalization, FDA Hearing, And More
Illinois To Become 11th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton Talks The 'Next Wave' Of Cannabis With Cramer
Acreage Holdings Reports 487% Year-Over-Year Jump In Revenue, Says Canopy Growth Deal Will Accelerate Growth
These Were The Securities With The Biggest Dollar Volume Increases On OTC Markets In April
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

After Month In Red, Stocks On A Roll Despite Trade Fears As Jobs Data Loom